ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs.

In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oO8X_0hlkuG4Z00

The two people inside the car, Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YWue_0hlkuG4Z00

Gonzalez and Rivera are both from California. Deputies told KOLN that it was not clear where the two were heading with the drugs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots During Attempted Theft

Lincoln Police were called to the area of 77th and South around 2:00 Thursday morning on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they spoke to a 58 year old woman who said she awoke to the sounds of her dog barking. She says she saw a man attaching...
LINCOLN, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Utah school bus driver on leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A school bus driver has been suspended after allegedly threatening students on board the bus who alerted her that she had made a wrong turn. In a video shared with KTSU, children can be heard questioning where the bus driver is going before the driver is heard on the bus intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK, now listen, I missed the stop. I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident

SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Koln#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

HONOLULU — (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world's most advanced astronomical observatories. Two of the eight appointees — Lanakila Mangauil and Noe...
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

S.Carolina House to meet after divergent Senate abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina Republican lawmakers will keep trying to enact new abortion restrictions later this month. Speaker Murrell Smith announced Monday that the House will meet on Sept. 27, more than two weeks after the Senate sent back a markedly different proposal from the one passed earlier by the lower chamber. Contentious debates among Republicans over exceptions have emerged in a special session on abortion that convened after the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
120K+
Followers
126K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy