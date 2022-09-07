$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs.

In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.

The two people inside the car, Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Gonzalez and Rivera are both from California. Deputies told KOLN that it was not clear where the two were heading with the drugs.

