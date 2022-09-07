ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
H-E-B Helping Heroes honors San Antonio firefighters on 9/11

SAN ANTONIO - In honor of 9-11, H-E-B served all the firefighters working Sunday, to show them some appreciation. It was a part of its program called helping heroes. They were able to enjoy a barbecue plate at the Alamodome. HEB expects to feed 500 hungry firefighters across San Antonio.
Adventurous Apparel at Sun and Ski Sports

Sun and Ski Sports has all apparel, footwear, and gear for this seasons adventures. We stopped by to take a look around and tell you about some big events they have going on. Take a look to start sweating in style!. Sun & Ski Sports @ The Rim. 5815 Worth...
H-E-B launches new debit card that pays 5% cash back for qualifying purchases

SAN ANTONIO - It pays to be an H-E-B customer these days. The San Antonio grocery giant announced on Monday the launch of a new debit card account program that gives customers 5% cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B brand products. Those products include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
Partly to mostly sunny skies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help

"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
