San Antonio's Hometown Burger abruptly closes all locations
Hometown Burger had eight locations in San Antonio.
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
H-E-B Helping Heroes honors San Antonio firefighters on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - In honor of 9-11, H-E-B served all the firefighters working Sunday, to show them some appreciation. It was a part of its program called helping heroes. They were able to enjoy a barbecue plate at the Alamodome. HEB expects to feed 500 hungry firefighters across San Antonio.
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
Adventurous Apparel at Sun and Ski Sports
Sun and Ski Sports has all apparel, footwear, and gear for this seasons adventures. We stopped by to take a look around and tell you about some big events they have going on. Take a look to start sweating in style!. Sun & Ski Sports @ The Rim. 5815 Worth...
Bad Bunny gave San Antonio concert suite tickets to Uvalde victim's family
Plus more moments from the Bad Bunny concert you may have missed.
Southwest Airlines to ramp up nonstop services from San Antonio airport to US destinations in the spring
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines will ramp up the number of nonstop flights from the San Antonio International Airport to destinations across the U.S. this spring. The airport on Friday said that flyers should see an increase in service options from March 9 to April 10. Some of the...
These San Antonio fans' last-minute sun costumes got them on stage with Bad Bunny
Project solesitos was a success.
H-E-B launches new debit card that pays 5% cash back for qualifying purchases
SAN ANTONIO - It pays to be an H-E-B customer these days. The San Antonio grocery giant announced on Monday the launch of a new debit card account program that gives customers 5% cash back on the purchase of qualifying H-E-B brand products. Those products include H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B, Home by H-E-B, Kodi, Cocinaware, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, and GTC.
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
Partly to mostly sunny skies in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass
The posterior-punctured man was transported to University Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle while crossing street
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street late Sunday evening. It happened on the west side of town around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd. and Pettus Ave. When officers arrived, they found...
San Antonio man arrested in connection with stealing $30K in collectibles
The collectibles were stolen still in their original boxes.
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert
The Garcia family was treated to a private suite at the show.
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help
"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
