Nova is a beautiful 1- to 2-year-old girl who has puppy energy. She loves the teens in her foster home and she even has a favorite toy. Nova enjoys giving hugs and sitting on your lap. She likes the other dog in her foster home but she plays with gusto and can be a bit much. Nova knows sit, paw, stay and more. Prior to getting help, Nova was living on the off-ramp of 476 in West Conshohocken, injured and alone. Want to know more about this darling? Email bugger1207@gmail.com to set up a meet.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO