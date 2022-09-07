Read full article on original website
Related
Around the Neighborhood: September 12, 2022
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2820 E. Venango St. (near Richmond Street), will host a Penny Party on Sept. 24. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event, featuring raffle baskets, starts at 1 p.m. The cost is $7 and includes tea, coffee and dessert. Hot dogs, hoagies and soda will be...
Kirkbride Arts & Apartments hosting grand opening
Pennbrook Partners recently announced that Kirkbride Arts & Apartments, located at the intersection of Thompson and Buckius streets in Bridesburg, will be having its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 8 p.m. Constructed on the site that was previously home to the All Saints Catholic Church until...
It’s Flyers Impossible Trivia time
We’re still a month away from the start of the National Hockey League regular season and just a few short days away from training camp so Flyers fans may need a little something to hold themselves over until puck drop. Why not take part in a Flyers Impossible Trivia...
Bagels and Co. opening new location in Fishtown
One year after opening its flagship location in Northern Liberties, Bagels and Co. recently announced it will be opening six new locations over the course of the next few months throughout the city. Operated by Glu Hospitality, the company’s first new shop in Fishtown at 1317 Frankford Ave. is set...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Around the Neighborhood: August 29, 2022
Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, 2000 Shelmire Ave., will host a free event on Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be healing services, talks on “Faith & Cancer,” health screenings, activities for children, a concert, helpful resources and information and a White Mass honoring and blessing health care workers. Persons and organizations interested in being a vendor can email jenniecfranklin@gmail.com, call 215-745-3211 or visit www.resurrectphila.org/vendor.
St. Hubert Alumnae Association holding run/walk
The St. Hubert Alumnae Association is holding its first 5K Run – 1 Mile Family Walk on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Pennypack Park. Denise Krenski, class of 1991, is the race chairwoman, with classmate Kristen Lepkowski, a longtime field hockey and lacrosse coach at the school, serving as co-chair.
Pet of the Week: Nova is a super dog
Nova is a beautiful 1- to 2-year-old girl who has puppy energy. She loves the teens in her foster home and she even has a favorite toy. Nova enjoys giving hugs and sitting on your lap. She likes the other dog in her foster home but she plays with gusto and can be a bit much. Nova knows sit, paw, stay and more. Prior to getting help, Nova was living on the off-ramp of 476 in West Conshohocken, injured and alone. Want to know more about this darling? Email bugger1207@gmail.com to set up a meet.
Jeremy Piven to perform at Rivers Casino
Actor, comedian and podcaster Jeremy Piven is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. Piven is best known for his role as Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourage, which earned him two Golden Globes and three Emmy awards. He also starred in the PBS television series Mr. Selfridge, and has appeared in films such as Old School, Grosse Pointe Blank and Serendipity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parks on Tap back on the move after 2-year break
After being forced to switch formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parks on Tap will be hitting the road for the first time in two years starting on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Five parks throughout the city will be hosting the beer garden’s activities: Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, Clark Park in West Philly, Columbus Square in South Philly, Matthias Baldwin Park in Logan Square and the Schuylkill Banks in Center City.
Evil Genius collaborates with Auntie Anne’s for new pretzel-themed beer
Fishtown-based Evil Genius Beer Company recently announced a new, limited-edition beer in partnership with iconic pretzel company Auntie Anne’s. Named “Is Butter a Carb?”, the Oktoberfest-style lager is brewed with not only traditional German hops and malts, but also Auntie Anne’s soft pretzels. “The only thing...
Marlon Wayans to perform at Rivers Casino
Comedian, actor, writer and director Marlon Wayans is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. Most recognized for his role as Marcus Copeland in the hit 2004 comedy White Chicks, Wayans’ movies have grossed over $736 million in domestic box office and $1 billion in global box office earnings. Other films he has starred in include Scary Movie, The Wayans Bros., Sextuplets and The Heat. He also released his first-ever comedy special, Woke-ish, on Netflix in February 2018.
Star News
Philadelphia, PA
586
Followers
468
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Philadelphia, PA.https://starnewsphilly.com/
Comments / 0