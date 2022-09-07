Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Route 160 corridor is dangerous for overweight trucks
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Concerning stretch of road in Somerset County is once again in the spotlight. This comes after a deadly crash Friday that claimed the life of a truck driver. PennDOT restricts truck heavier than 21 thousand pounds from using part of route 160 near Wellersburg. David...
WJAC TV
Altoona police seek public help locating missing man
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Altoona Police Department asked in a Facebook post Saturday for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona and that the last known contact was in August. Police are asking anyone with information...
WJAC TV
'If you want to learn a thing or two:' Hyndman man accused of unlawful contact with girl
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hyndman man is facing charges after being accused of having unlawful contact with a juvenile female. Troopers say in April, a juvenile male reported to police that 31-year-old Anthony Troutman had been engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the girl via text.
WJAC TV
Penn State makes AP Top 25; Pitt drops in rankings
The Associated Press released their updated Top 25 college football teams on Sunday, with Pittsburgh dropping in the ranks and Penn State making the list. Pittsburgh, which was ranked 17th last week, has dropped to the 23rd spot. Following their big win Saturday, Penn State made it on to the...
