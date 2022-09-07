ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Route 160 corridor is dangerous for overweight trucks

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Concerning stretch of road in Somerset County is once again in the spotlight. This comes after a deadly crash Friday that claimed the life of a truck driver. PennDOT restricts truck heavier than 21 thousand pounds from using part of route 160 near Wellersburg. David...
Altoona police seek public help locating missing man

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Altoona Police Department asked in a Facebook post Saturday for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona and that the last known contact was in August. Police are asking anyone with information...
Penn State makes AP Top 25; Pitt drops in rankings

The Associated Press released their updated Top 25 college football teams on Sunday, with Pittsburgh dropping in the ranks and Penn State making the list. Pittsburgh, which was ranked 17th last week, has dropped to the 23rd spot. Following their big win Saturday, Penn State made it on to the...
