ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs.

In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z37Vm_0hlkqpNo00

The two people inside the car, Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMvkK_0hlkqpNo00

Gonzalez and Rivera are both from California. Deputies told KOLN that it was not clear where the two were heading with the drugs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

SEATTLE — (AP) — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

Endangered status sought for snail near Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for a tiny snail half the size of a pea that is known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada along the Oregon state line. The Western Watersheds Project...
NEVADA STATE
WOKV

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior," a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton's ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
MISSOURI STATE
WOKV

GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — General Motors' self-driving car company on Monday announced plans to expand a robotaxi service that recently launched in California into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise, a San Francisco startup that General Motors bought six years...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WOKV

Illinois tax rebates are coming -- in time for the election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Democrats who run state government celebrated while announcing that tax-rebate checks — totaling more than $1.2 billion — on Monday began heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from the secretary of state in Tuesday's Democratic primary as he seeks his first full term in office after taking over when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. McKee...
POLITICS
WOKV

After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school lockdown drills.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Koln#Cox Media Group
WOKV

S.Carolina House to meet after divergent Senate abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina Republican lawmakers will keep trying to enact new abortion restrictions later this month. Speaker Murrell Smith announced Monday that the House will meet on Sept. 27, more than two weeks after the Senate sent back a markedly different proposal from the one passed earlier by the lower chamber. Contentious debates among Republicans over exceptions have emerged in a special session on abortion that convened after the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Midterm primaries wrap up with fresh test of GOP's future

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A staunchly conservative retired Army general is vying for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire in a contest many Republicans hoped would be among their best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. But the prospect...
ELECTIONS
WOKV

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills, including the ability to read English. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction...
EDUCATION
WOKV

Trout HR 7th game in a row; Guardians beat Angels, pad lead

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Monday night. Trout’s 35th homer of the season came in the fifth inning. The three-time AL...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
87K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy