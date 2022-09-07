Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
“When You Play a Team Like Ohio State, Every Mistake You Make is Magnified”
Butch Jones sat alone at the podium, flanked by empty microphones at both sides while reflecting on Arkansas State's performance in a 45-12 loss to Ohio State. “First of all, I have a lot of respect for Ohio State and Coach Day. Ohio State is a very good and very talented football team," said Jones in his opening comments on the game.
theozone.net
Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day Talks 45-12 Win vs Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes secured win No. 2 of the season with a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media immediately following the win. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + On the passing...
theozone.net
Ohio State Availability Report vs Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A couple of Buckeye wide receivers are game-time decisions for Ohio State’s game against Arkansas State on Saturday. Here is the full availability report.
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Remembering the tragedy: Arkansas lives lost in the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks
Sunday marks 21 years since the tragic tragedy of September 11, 2001 changed the lives of four Arkansas natives forever.
Kait 8
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
whiterivernow.com
