Jonesboro, AR

Eleven Warriors

“When You Play a Team Like Ohio State, Every Mistake You Make is Magnified”

Butch Jones sat alone at the podium, flanked by empty microphones at both sides while reflecting on Arkansas State's performance in a 45-12 loss to Ohio State. “First of all, I have a lot of respect for Ohio State and Coach Day. Ohio State is a very good and very talented football team," said Jones in his opening comments on the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day Talks 45-12 Win vs Arkansas State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes secured win No. 2 of the season with a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media immediately following the win. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + On the passing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kait 8

1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
PARAGOULD, AR
KTLO

Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting

A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Independence County stabbing under investigation

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County

A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

