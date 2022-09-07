Read full article on original website
Shelby County gets its first Safe Haven baby box
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — Simpsonville is now the first place in Shelby County to have a Safe Haven Baby Box. The blessing of the 121st baby box in the U.S. was held at the Simpsonville Fire Department on Monday morning. "This Baby Box is a true blessing to our community,"...
Section of Baxter Avenue open again after nearly 4-month closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly four months of being closed for repairs, the section of Baxter Avenue near South Fork of Beargrass Creek is open again. The repairs to the bridge in that area were originally announced in early May, closing the section of Baxter Avenue where it meets Lexington Road near Paristown.
Louisville brewery closing its New Albany location
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — Monnik Beer Co. will close its Southern Indiana brewery and taproom on Sept. 12, according toLouisville Business First. The Louisville-based brewer made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday. Monnik's New Albany location, at 415 Bank St., opened in January 2021 in...
Louisville business owner dedicates new day care center to memory of trusted employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local entrepreneur pays tribute to a trusted employee with the grand opening of a new day care center in Louisville. Sunday, Barbara Toogood dedicated her new business to her late employee Victoria Boyd by naming the daycare Victoria's Dream Academy. Victoria was a Stage 4...
Clarksville water outage expected Monday near Lincoln Drive
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Some Clarksville residents will be without water on Monday. Indiana American Water crews will be replacing a water valve in the area of Lincoln Drive. According to the utility, the water outage will last six to eight hours. The service outage is expected to begin at...
Wednesday's Child takes kids to Louisville Bats' game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY'S Wednesday's Child segments are having a positive impact for kids in the child welfare system. A viewer saw our stories featuring children who are hoping to be adopted. He knew he wasn't in a position to foster so instead, he planned a fun day at...
Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
Major traffic alert: Busy stretch of I-71 south in Louisville to shut down for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 71 south starting Friday, Sept. 16 and it's expected to last for 10 days until Sept. 26. Officials say the southbound lanes of I-71 will be closed from the Gene Snyder (I-265) to the Watterson (I-264) for 10 days.
Kids surprised with gift of free beds at Slugger Field event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana partnered with Ashley Homestore's "Hope to Dream" program to surprise 50 children from the Louisville area. On Saturday, the kids thought they were at Slugger Field to take a tour and meet with coaches and...
Photos: Box truck gets stuck under bridge in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A road in New Albany closed after a box truck got wedged underneath a bridge. The New Albany Fire Department posted about it around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Photos showed a truck stuck under a train bridge at East Eighth street and Charlestown Road. They...
Louisville man suspected in Algonquin shooting has bond raised to $1 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 47-year-old Mark Owen on Sunday and he appeared in court on Monday. His original bond was set at $250,000, but...
'It's not real': Family of mother killed in Russell shooting prepare for long road of grieving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After yet another violent weekend in the metro, the family of 24-year-old Alexis McCrary is demanding justice for her death. Police found McCrary's body in an alley in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. She had multiple gunshot wounds. "When my mom called me and told me, I...
Coroner identifies 31-year-old killed in South Third Street shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting at South Third Street near the Watterson on Sunday. Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department said their Fourth Division responded to a call of a shooting on South Third Street near the Watterson.
Proposed changes to Louisville ordinances have homeless advocates worried
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some advocates for Louisville's homeless population are concerned about proposed changes to city ordinances. The changes affect the rules for clearing homeless encampments and the storage of personal property in public areas. "I think it's bogus," said Julius Howard, a formerly homeless man visiting an encampment...
Police, fire department alarmed by 'suspicious' fires in Bullitt County
HUNTERS HOLLOW, Ky. — Authorities in Bullitt County are trying to piece together how three suspicious fires started in three different places overnight. According to the Zoneton Fire Department, all three fires were reported between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday within a 3-mile stretch of Hunters Hollow. Investigators said...
Weekly weather planner: A little taste of fall before heat returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for a taste of fall. A cold front swept through the region late Sunday night bringing cooler than normal temperatures to the area to start the new week. As the exiting low-pressure system to our north moves off to the east, it could drop...
Louisville honors fallen first responders during 9/11 remembrance ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department held its September 11th remembrance ceremony Sunday honoring the firefighters who lost their lives trying to rescue those from the Sept. 11 attacks. September 11th was the deadliest day in history for firefighters. A total of 343 firefighters lost their lives. Mayor...
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
1 killed in Beechmont shooting; suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood left one man dead. Louisville Metro police were called Sunday around 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Wampum Avenue just off Crittenden Drive and the Watterson Expressway. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of...
Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats and dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help more animals from the Eastern Kentucky floods. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, KHS will be waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats six months old and over, the organization said.
