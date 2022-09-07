ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, KY

WLKY.com

Shelby County gets its first Safe Haven baby box

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — Simpsonville is now the first place in Shelby County to have a Safe Haven Baby Box. The blessing of the 121st baby box in the U.S. was held at the Simpsonville Fire Department on Monday morning. "This Baby Box is a true blessing to our community,"...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Section of Baxter Avenue open again after nearly 4-month closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly four months of being closed for repairs, the section of Baxter Avenue near South Fork of Beargrass Creek is open again. The repairs to the bridge in that area were originally announced in early May, closing the section of Baxter Avenue where it meets Lexington Road near Paristown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville brewery closing its New Albany location

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — Monnik Beer Co. will close its Southern Indiana brewery and taproom on Sept. 12, according toLouisville Business First. The Louisville-based brewer made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday. Monnik's New Albany location, at 415 Bank St., opened in January 2021 in...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Clarksville water outage expected Monday near Lincoln Drive

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Some Clarksville residents will be without water on Monday. Indiana American Water crews will be replacing a water valve in the area of Lincoln Drive. According to the utility, the water outage will last six to eight hours. The service outage is expected to begin at...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Wednesday's Child takes kids to Louisville Bats' game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY'S Wednesday's Child segments are having a positive impact for kids in the child welfare system. A viewer saw our stories featuring children who are hoping to be adopted. He knew he wasn't in a position to foster so instead, he planned a fun day at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Kids surprised with gift of free beds at Slugger Field event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana partnered with Ashley Homestore's "Hope to Dream" program to surprise 50 children from the Louisville area. On Saturday, the kids thought they were at Slugger Field to take a tour and meet with coaches and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Photos: Box truck gets stuck under bridge in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A road in New Albany closed after a box truck got wedged underneath a bridge. The New Albany Fire Department posted about it around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Photos showed a truck stuck under a train bridge at East Eighth street and Charlestown Road. They...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 31-year-old killed in South Third Street shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting at South Third Street near the Watterson on Sunday. Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department said their Fourth Division responded to a call of a shooting on South Third Street near the Watterson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Proposed changes to Louisville ordinances have homeless advocates worried

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some advocates for Louisville's homeless population are concerned about proposed changes to city ordinances. The changes affect the rules for clearing homeless encampments and the storage of personal property in public areas. "I think it's bogus," said Julius Howard, a formerly homeless man visiting an encampment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police, fire department alarmed by 'suspicious' fires in Bullitt County

HUNTERS HOLLOW, Ky. — Authorities in Bullitt County are trying to piece together how three suspicious fires started in three different places overnight. According to the Zoneton Fire Department, all three fires were reported between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday within a 3-mile stretch of Hunters Hollow. Investigators said...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville honors fallen first responders during 9/11 remembrance ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department held its September 11th remembrance ceremony Sunday honoring the firefighters who lost their lives trying to rescue those from the Sept. 11 attacks. September 11th was the deadliest day in history for firefighters. A total of 343 firefighters lost their lives. Mayor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

1 killed in Beechmont shooting; suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood left one man dead. Louisville Metro police were called Sunday around 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Wampum Avenue just off Crittenden Drive and the Watterson Expressway. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

