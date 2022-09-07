ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Teen Accused Of Murdering His 'Best Friend'

By Taylor Linzinmier
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKMB1_0hlkpYXM00
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan teen has been accused of murdering his apparent best friend, according to Mlive .

17-year-old Zayer Brooks of River Rouge is being charged as an adult for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Edmond Lamont Butler of Detroit. Detroit police officers responded at about 11 a.m. on July 26 to a reported shooting at South Liebold and Gilroy streets. There, they found the deceased Butler in the driver's seat of his car . It is alleged that Brooks got into the back seat of Butler's car and shot Butler once in the back of the head.

“The alleged actions of the defendant in this case show a significant degree of decisiveness and weighing of his options in the killing of his avowed best friend,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “Truly tragic, any way you look at it.”

After an extensive investigation, the Detroit Police Department identified and arrested Brooks for the shooting. He was taken into custody on August 31 in River Rouge. In addition, a handgun was confiscated during the time of his arrest.

Brooks was arraigned yesterday (September 6) on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm. He was denied bond.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

1 dead in shootout, suspect on the loose

DETROIT – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent shootout Sunday evening in Detroit, officials said. There was a shootout between two people around 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ewald Circle and Dexter Avenue in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds while the other fled the scene and escaped.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
River Rouge, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
River Rouge, MI
Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Man sentenced 4-10 years for shooting man in the gut

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting an Ypsilanti man in the gut during a reported home invasion is going to prison. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Carol Kuhnke sentenced Jerome Reginald Dye on Aug. 30, to serve four to 10 years in prison for shooting an Ypsilanti man outside the man’s home in spring 2021, court records show.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
INKSTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Violent Crime
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested attempting to steal Camaros from Lansing GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit were taken into custody Monday morning after reportedly stealing and crashing two Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly. According to authorities, the Lansing police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from that claimed two men were attempting to steal...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave. According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
DETROIT, MI
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy