ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Pantone’s NYFW Color Palette All About ‘Individualistic Expression’

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXS3O_0hlkpXed00

Will Spring/Summer 2023 be the season the fashion industry says good-bye to pink ? Not quite, according to Pantone Color Institute.

The global color authority on Wednesday unveiled its S/S ’23 color trend report for New York Fashion Week . The professional color standards provider’s report features 10 “standout colors” and five “new classics” anticipated to take starring roles in designer collections.

Pantone said the chosen colors are “recalibrated” for a new era, resulting in a palette that can be both chaotic and quiet, individualistic, experimental, and quirky.

“Blending escapism with reality, wholesomeness and joy, we embrace the exploration of extreme contrast in mood and color,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute executive director. “There is utility and basic-ness to this season’s color story, while at the same time, there is an uplifting vital sense of play that comes through.”

Uplifting brights round out Pantone’s roster of standout colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pa0a3_0hlkpXed00
Classic Green

Fiery Red acts as a “super charged” red tone with “energetic intensity.” Tangelo adds a “tangy, tasty vitamin enriched” pop of orange. Empire Yellow, a luminescent hue, radiates joyfulness. Peach Pink evokes the nurturing feeling of a warm embrace, Pantone said, while Crystal Rose conveys “modern romance.”

Beetroot Purple, a fruity fuchsia hue, adds a deeper dimension to the Barbiecore hues and Valentino “PP Pink” currently gripping fashion.

Sky meets Earth in a range of green and blue hues. Classic Green is a nourishing green imbued with health-minded qualities. A lively green, Love Bird, serves as a touch of exoticism. Blue Perennial “spikes the palette,” Pantone said. Summer Song, a clean blue tone, promotes relaxation and tranquility.

Pantone’s range of new classics add light through calming tints and tones that suggest a “quiet presence.”

The color expert describes Skylight as a “pure and watery cleansing” aqua and Gray Lilac as a “dreamy and ethereal” pale purple influenced by moody gray.

Soft and creamy Vanilla Cream and the vegetal green Leek Green provide a subtle base.

Macchiato, described as a “delectable brown with a light layer of foam,” brings the current brown trend into the new season with a new airy vibe.

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off Wednesday night with Christian Siriano ’s runway show.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Why Reformation’s Staging a ‘No-Show’ Fashion Show

Reformation kicked off the fall season with its first-ever “no-show” digital fashion event. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles brand debuted its autumn 2022 line at an online-only virtual showcase streamed on its e-commerce site. Models in dresses, sweaters, separates and outerwear walked the runway in an empty L.A. warehouse for an audience watching from their digital devices. Reformation wanted to highlight new styles and material innovations without staging a full-scale runway show and the waste and carbon footprint it typically generates, Kathleen Talbot, the brand’s chief sustainability officer and vice president of operations, told Sourcing Journal. The brand recruited ‘90s-era supermodel and environmental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Supima Design Competition Crowns 15th Winner

Taku Yhim, a graduate of Parsons School of Design, The New School, was named the winner of the 15th annual Supima Design Competition. Yhim and seven other finalists from top design schools nationwide showcased their creativity and design talent with eveningwear capsule collections created entirely with Supima cotton fabrics on Sept. 10 during a live runway presentation at The Gallery at Spring Studios in tandem with New York Fashion Week. The event was co-hosted by designer Christian Siriano and model and entrepreneur Coco Rocha. The group of young, emerging designers were tasked with creating five looks using five types of Supima fabric–shirting,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

These Retailers Are Opening New Stores

For all the talk of retail’s shrinking physical footprint, some nameplates continue growing their real-world reach. Bloomingdale’s scales down Bloomingdale’s announced plans to open a second, smaller-format Bloomie’s concept store in the Chicago area, following the launch of a Virginia location last year. The 50,000-square-foot space will offer a curated assortment of casual and contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories. Opening at the Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., the new Bloomie’s location will also introduce soft home textiles. The opening will coincide with the closure of Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location, which begins clearance sales on Sept. 6 before shutting down next month. “We’re excited to...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Sneaker Theft, $225,000 Insider Heist Just the Tip of the Iceberg

“I did everything I can to protect my store and it still got robbed,” Mizzo Boutique owner Mohamad Fritis told local Philadelphia news affiliate WPVI Thursday after three break-ins and two additional attempts robbed his business of up to $90,000 in merchandise. Fritis said he previously installed security cameras in the store and added security gates to block his window, recently fitting his business with new locks after the thieves had managed to drill their way inside. Meanwhile, police in Connecticut’s Fairfield County are searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of a $900 pair of sneakers from Stamford’s Plug...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Sourcing Journal

Boohoo Explains New Supplier Fees

Boohoo Group clarified claims that it’s passing on fees from a recently enacted plastic packaging rule to its suppliers. Like many companies, the Manchester-based fast-fashion empire is now beholden to a new tax that applies to all plastic packaging manufactured in or imported into the United Kingdom that does not contain at least 30 percent recycled content. The Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing owner told Sourcing Journal Thursday that it had nominated a global supplier that produces 100 percent certified recycled material and recyclable packaging in advance of the policy. Because Boohoo wasn’t able to receive the correct certification in time, however, it...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Supima Design Competition Set for 15-Year Milestone

The 15th installment of the annual Supima Design Competition is scheduled for Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. As in years past, the 2022 Supima Design Competition will see eight finalists from leading design schools across the country showcasing their one-of-kind collections all crafted using American-grown Pima cotton. They’ll be vying for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. Hosting duties for this year’s event will be shared by designer Christian Siriano and model and entrepreneur Coco Rocha. Siriano and Rocha will be joined by a panel of judges including Ann Caruso, Avril Graham, Cipriana Quann, Claire Thomson-Jonville, Edward Barsamian,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?

Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

2 More Railroad Unions Agree to New Carrier Contract

Another 6,000 rail workers will soon vote to ratify terms of a new contract that’s good through 2024, as carriers and unions chip away at a nearly three-year collective bargaining dispute. Two more unions said Friday they’ve struck tentative agreements with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), the group negotiating on behalf of carriers, that will now go before workers for a vote.  The agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) involve about 6,000 workers. They join the more than 5,000 workers whose unions struck tentative deals with employers earlier this week.  “Our members...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Pantone Colors#Pantone Color Institute
Sourcing Journal

The Elements That Are Keeping Activewear Hot

The already healthy global activewear market is only expected to increase its muscle in the coming years, thanks to a greater interest in health and wellness, as well as a continued appreciation for comfortable athleisure and streetwear styles that are now worn for work, working out and hanging out. The NPD Group says 44 percent of consumers care more about their health and wellness today than before COVID-19 hit, and this is leading to increased sales in active gear that is rooted in comfort and outdoor lifestyles. The Consumer Tracking Service data from NPD says activewear sales revenue increased by 39...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Frye Is Launching a Denim-Focused Apparel Collection

Frye will soon offer bootcuts as well as boots. The 159-year-old footwear brand, which is famous for its enduring boot styles and has been majority-owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) conglomerate since 2017, is launching a men’s and women’s denim-centric apparel line starting in spring 2023. The new collection will be produced under a newly inked licensing deal between ABG and NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated, multichannel apparel company that already holds the exclusive apparel license in the U.S. and Canada for ABG’s Juicy Couture brand. The deal will also allow NYC Alliance to design, produce and distribute men’s and women’s sportswear for...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

This Is What’s Getting Kohl’s Energy Right Now

Though Kohl’s seemed to be on the verge of charting a radically new course earlier this year when the retailer was punching dance cards left, right and center, now the Wisconsin company is busy figuring out how to maximize its Sephora-centric strategy, make money off its asset, and get inventory in shape for the holidays and beyond. At the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference Wednesday in Manhattan, chief financial officer Jill Timm pulled back the curtain on the department store retailer’s problems and priorities. Like other industry names burned by bogged-down supply chains, Kohl’s is taking a fresh look at how...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: CGS Expands in LatAm, Jesta Adds Product Development, Exiger Acquires Supply Dynamics

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Supply chain visibility CGS CGS, a provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, has expanded its BlueCherry Shop Floor Control platform to new customers in the Latin America region. The company added three Mexican companies to its roster of brands and manufacturers in Latin America: Confetex, an international textile manufacturer and premium manufacturer of denim products for leading brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., Ariat and OGGI Jeans, headquartered in Puebla; luxury men’s wear startup Personal Brands (PB) Group; and Diltex Brands, a 70-year-old women’s fashion...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Sourcing Journal

Gap Enlists ‘Icons’ to Front Campaign for Reimagined Classics

Gap has pulled together a star-powered roster to promote its latest collection. Dubbed “Icons,” the fall 2022 campaign features “essential” designs central to consumer wardrobes, reimagined with inventive proportions and sustainable fabrications. Diverse “culture shapers” in the campaign include actress Selma Blair, an inclusivity advocate who lives with multiple sclerosis, British musician and activist Labrinth, model and writer Cameron Russell, actor and model Lucky Blue Smith, and NASCAR’s first female Arab driver, Toni Breidinger. Conceived by Gap global creative director Len Peltier, the line nods to Gap’s heritage. Signature silhouettes from ‘90s-inspired loose-fitting denim to oversized button-downs, cargos and pleated khakis, high-rise...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Teamsters Coming for Amazon Logistics Workers

The Teamsters Union has launched a new effort aimed at organizing Amazon warehouse and logistics workers as the e-commerce behemoth faced a recent setback in its effort to challenge unionization in its Staten Island warehouse.  The Teamsters, which represents 1.2 million workers, said its newly launched Amazon Division is aimed at “uniting Amazon employees, securing more workplace protections in the warehouse and logistics industry and defending workers” from what it dubbed “the world’s most dangerous” employer.  The Teamsters already represent 340,000 UPS drivers, some of whom are contracted to provide delivery services for Amazon.  “For 120 years, the Teamsters have proudly and ferociously...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Sourcing Journal

Attorney Declares ‘Total Victory’ After Guess Boss Drops ‘Shakedown’ Lawsuit

A Los Angeles court dismissed Guess Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano’s case against victim attorney Lisa Bloom last month, ending one chapter in a long-running legal saga involving sexual misconduct allegations against the prominent fashion executive. Marciano sued Bloom and her eponymous practice The Bloom Firm on May 2, claiming the onetime representative for convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein tried to “extort” the Guess chief creative officer by airing “horrific” rape accusations he alleges they knew were “utterly false.” “The Bloom Defendants’ practice is to target well known individuals and public companies with accusations of improper behavior, typically under the guise of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Black Boy Knits Wins 2022 DHL Logistics in Fashion Award

Global shipping giant DHL and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced Black Boy Knits has won the 2022 DHL Logistics in Fashion Award. As the winner, Black Boy Knits will receive a $15,000 grant to further its business internationally and mentorship opportunities from the two organizations. Black Boy Knits is an independent design studio founded by Jacques Agbobly during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Its goal is to highlight Black, queer and immigrant narratives, and its cultural contributions through a global-focused lens. With a firm approach and aesthetic that is breaking down binaries, Agbobly’s designs draw parallels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Woolmark Slams Synthetics in New Brand Campaign

The Woolmark Company’s new environmentally focused global brand initiative, “Wear Wool, Not Fossil Fuel,” aims to educate people about the hidden impact of synthetic fibers on the environment and how choosing natural fibers such as wool can be a solution to reducing fashion’s impact. Featuring a series of visual messages that highlight the link between fabrics made from synthetic fibers and the crude oil used in its manufacture, the work is tailored to film and out of home advertising, with initial activity scheduled in the U.S., U.K., France and Australia for September. Research conducted by The Woolmark Company–a subsidiary of Australian Wool...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Success Story: How Azazie Reduced Returns While Cutting Carbon

Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the apparel and footwear supply chain. With 2022 going down the biggest wedding season in decades after many paused their plans during the pandemic, scores of women are hoping for a perfect fit as they try on dresses for the bride’s special day. But that means there are plenty of opportunities for many brides, bridesmaids and wedding attendees to send back unwanted dresses and gowns—which also brings more potential concerns for logistics networks as a glut of new product re-enters the supply chain. Observing these developments first-hand, Azazie, an...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

AEO Scrambles to Cut Costs After $42 Million Loss

The pullback in consumer discretionary spending and return to markdowns drove American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) $42.5 million second-quarter net loss. The Pittsburgh company is now expanding cost-cutting plans to save $100 million this year instead of the $60 million it originally targeted. Store payroll, corporate expenses, professional services and advertising are subject to cost-saving measures. AEO also paused its quarterly cash dividend as part of the cost-reduction scheme. The retailer reported flat second-quarter net revenue at $1.2 billion, sending stock down more than 14 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday. In a Nutshell: AEO didn’t offer full guidance for the third quarter, but said it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

High-Ticket Merch Works for Academy Sports

Academy Sports + Outdoors saw net sales decrease 5.8 percent to $1.69 billion in its 2022 second quarter, while net income reached $188.8 million. With sales in line with the $1.7 billion projected by analysts polled by FactSet and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30, ahead of estimates of $2.10, the retailer’s stock jumped more than 14 percent in Wednesday morning trading. The retailer said its total sales decline was primarily due to fewer transactions compared to last year, partially offset by an increase in average ticket. In a Nutshell: Sales declined in all four of Academy’s merchandise divisions spanning sports and...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy