Pantone’s NYFW Color Palette All About ‘Individualistic Expression’

Will Spring/Summer 2023 be the season the fashion industry says good-bye to pink ? Not quite, according to Pantone Color Institute.

The global color authority on Wednesday unveiled its S/S ’23 color trend report for New York Fashion Week . The professional color standards provider’s report features 10 “standout colors” and five “new classics” anticipated to take starring roles in designer collections.

Pantone said the chosen colors are “recalibrated” for a new era, resulting in a palette that can be both chaotic and quiet, individualistic, experimental, and quirky.

“Blending escapism with reality, wholesomeness and joy, we embrace the exploration of extreme contrast in mood and color,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute executive director. “There is utility and basic-ness to this season’s color story, while at the same time, there is an uplifting vital sense of play that comes through.”

Uplifting brights round out Pantone’s roster of standout colors.

Classic Green

Fiery Red acts as a “super charged” red tone with “energetic intensity.” Tangelo adds a “tangy, tasty vitamin enriched” pop of orange. Empire Yellow, a luminescent hue, radiates joyfulness. Peach Pink evokes the nurturing feeling of a warm embrace, Pantone said, while Crystal Rose conveys “modern romance.”

Beetroot Purple, a fruity fuchsia hue, adds a deeper dimension to the Barbiecore hues and Valentino “PP Pink” currently gripping fashion.

Sky meets Earth in a range of green and blue hues. Classic Green is a nourishing green imbued with health-minded qualities. A lively green, Love Bird, serves as a touch of exoticism. Blue Perennial “spikes the palette,” Pantone said. Summer Song, a clean blue tone, promotes relaxation and tranquility.

Pantone’s range of new classics add light through calming tints and tones that suggest a “quiet presence.”

The color expert describes Skylight as a “pure and watery cleansing” aqua and Gray Lilac as a “dreamy and ethereal” pale purple influenced by moody gray.

Soft and creamy Vanilla Cream and the vegetal green Leek Green provide a subtle base.

Macchiato, described as a “delectable brown with a light layer of foam,” brings the current brown trend into the new season with a new airy vibe.

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off Wednesday night with Christian Siriano ’s runway show.