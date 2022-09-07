ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Wagatha Christie’ Trial Doc Makers Lorton Set New Docu-Series, ‘Horsepower,’ With Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgfP2_0hlkpSF000

Lorton Entertainment , who are currently working on highly anticipated Disney+ documentary “Wagatha Christie,” have set a new unscripted series titled “Horsepower” at Amazon, Variety can exclusively reveal.

A four-part documentary series which is set to launch on Prime Video U.K. and Ireland from Sept. 23, “Horsepower” gives viewers a rare glimpse into the world of horce racing via its two protagonists, leading trainer Andrew Balding and his principal jockey Oisin Murphy as they compete over a nine month period culminating in the horse racing world’s most prestigious annual event: Royal Ascot.

Audiences will get unprecedented behind the scenes access as they follow Balding (brother of sports host Clare Balding) and Murphy from fall 2020 to summer 2021, watching them train at Balding’s Hampshire stables and competing in events across the country. All seems lost, however, when Murphy tests positive for cocaine: will he be banned from the sport he loves or will he be able to re-build his once promising career?

Lorton, who are known for documentaries including “Rooney,” about England soccer star Wayne Rooney and “Bros: After the Screaming Stops,” made “Horsepower” in conjunction with Equine Productions. It is produced and directed by Dave James and John Maxse from Equine Productions.

Lorton’s next project is the highly anticipated documentary “Wagatha Christie” for Disney+ , which will tell the story of the U.K.’s most talked about legal case in years.

Goldridge Media and Protagonist Pictures have launched sales on “Horsepower,” which is available to license internationally from Danny Goldman.

“In the twenty years since I’ve been in charge at Kingsclere no one else has been given the level of access provided to the ‘Horsepower’ team for this series,” said Andrew Baldin. “Viewers get to go behind the scenes and see how a racehorse trainer and his team operate, including the meticulous preparation ahead of races both abroad and in the U.K., culminating with the five days of Royal Ascot. ‘Horsepower’ showcases the highs and lows of this incredible sport and I am very proud to be a part of it.”

Murphy said: “All the ups and downs of being a champion jockey are laid bare in ‘Horsepower,’ this is where I tell my story. I allowed the ‘Horsepower’ cameras to see me at my best and my worst because I want people to understand the pressures that come with success for a jockey. The series brilliantly captures this during what was a very challenging time in my career.”

Clare Balding added: “‘Horsepower’ offers a great insight into how hard my brother has worked to turn Kingsclere into a training operation that can compete with the biggest and the best. I’m so proud of Andrew, his wife Anna Lisa and the team they have built around them and I found this series incredibly revealing – there’s stuff in here that I never knew and have never seen so I can safely say that it’s intriguing and the camera work is sensational.”

Julian Bird, CEO Lorton Entertainment, commented: “’Horsepower’ tells a story that has not been covered in this manner or depth before and in doing so reveals so many fascinating and moving storylines. It will enthral those with an existing interest in racing and intrigue and delight newcomers to the sport. We believe it will appeal to a range of audiences and has the potential to cross over in the manner that both ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘The Last Dance’ have done.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

HBO and HBO Max Reclaim Most Emmy Wins Crown as ‘White Lotus’ Snags 10 Awards

HBO roared back to the top of the Emmy Awards, with the premium cabler and its streaming counterpart, HBO Max, topping the total awards haul for 2022. HBO/ HBO Max picked up 38 Emmys in total, doubling their 19 wins in 2021. HBO took home 10 wins in the limited series category thanks to “The White Lotus,” with Mike White winning for both best writing and directing. Those wins were coupled with “The White Lotus” stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett’s wins for best supporting actress and actor in a limited series. To close out the night, “The White Lotus”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Christian Slater Joins ‘Willow’ Cast as Madmartigan Friend, New Trailer Teases Epic Disney+ Series

“Willow” fans have long questioned how the new Disney+ series will linkup with Val Kilmer’s beloved character Madmartigan. And that answered was revealed via Christian Slater. The new character was announced at the D23 Expo where the actor surprised fans on stage. Announced by series star Warwick Davis, Slater’s character is somehow tied to Madmartigan as a “friend,” but more will be revealed later. “You have such a lot of energy, I can’t wait until you see him he’s great,” Davis said.  Slater seemed pretty impressed with the ability to go rogue on set. “This was a very fun character, we...
MOVIES
Variety

Tiger Pictures Entertainment Scores Worldwide Distribution Rights for Chinese Hit ‘Moon Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Beijing-based Tiger Pictures Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights outside of mainland China for hit sci-fi comedy film “Moon Man.“ The film, which has collected some $430 million at the Chinese box office to date, tells the story of “the last human in the universe” as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth. It is directed by Zhang Chiyu, who previously directed 2017 sports comedy hit “Never Say Die.” It was produced by Mahua FunAge, a consistently successful comedy production firm. FunAge’s “Goodbye Mr. Loser” and “Never Say Die” starred Shen Teng...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser With Halle Bailey Scores Over 104 Million Views (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney made quite a splash at its D23 Expo last weekend with a first look at Halle Bailey’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which earned over 104 million global views, Variety has learned exclusively. The clip takes viewers on a journey through the ocean before showing the shimmering underwater life of Ariel (Bailey), who teases her version of the iconic “Little Mermaid” song “Part of Your World.” “The Little Mermaid” teaser floated above those of all recent Disney live-action titles, including “Cruella” (68 million views), “Beauty and the Beast” (94 million views), “Alladin” (74 million views) and “Maleficent 2” (62 million views). Worldwide...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Oisin Murphy
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Clare Balding
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Diego Maradona
Variety

MUBI Founder on Evolving Into a Studio, Building Global Cinemas and Outbidding Competitors: ‘We Paid an Irrational Amount for ‘Decision to Leave”

MUBI founder Efe Çakarel has detailed the indie streamer and distributor’s plans to grow into a studio player, build cinemas around the world and compete for high-profile films from leading directors. In a rare public speaking engagement, the executive joined Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey for an interview at the fest’s industry conference on Monday. Founded in 2007 as The Auteurs and then renamed as MUBI in 2010, the company has 12 million members worldwide (members don’t necessarily mean streaming subscribers), and is available in 190 countries. Ten years from now, said Çakarel, “MUBI will be a studio, with its...
MOVIES
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Lea Michele Drops Out of Saturday’s ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due to ‘Early Signs and Symptoms’ of COVID

Lea Michele won’t be taking the stage in “Funny Girl” on Saturday due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID.” Even though the results of her test were “inconclusive,” she says she is “not allowed” to perform in Saturday’s matinee or evening show. Julie Benko, the understudy for Fanny Brice, is stepping into the lead role in Michele’s absence. “I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horsepower#Docu#Cannes#Lorton Entertainment#Prime Video U K#Equine Productions
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Pets
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Shazad Latif on Lily James, Lead Role in Toronto Fest Romantic Comedy ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

If you’ve seen the British satire “Toast of London,” chances are that voiceover engineer Clem Fandango’s name still rings in your ears. Now Shazad Latif, the man behind Fandango, Ash Tyler on “Star Trek: Discovery” and Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde on “Penny Dreadful,” has nabbed his first romantic lead in  “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”  The Shekhar Kapur-helmed acquisition title, which has a Gala world premiere Sept. 10 in Toronto, “has slightly more depth than a normal rom-com because it tackles arranged marriage,” Latif said. Lily James plays his character’s childhood friend, and complications ensue when she decides to make a documentary...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Previews 3-D Footage to Close Out D23 Panel

Director James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” closed out the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century panel at the D23 Expo Saturday by handing out 3-D glasses to everyone in the audience and showing off six extended scenes from the movie. The new clips weren’t released online, but stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang and producer Jon Landau were there in person to introduce the footage. Cameron appeared virtually to debut the exclusive D23 clips, which were richly detailed and made extensive and impressive use of 3-D technology. Surprisingly, however, Cameron did not provide any advance...
MOVIES
Variety

Pioneering Film Forest Program Launched by Spain’s Santander Government (EXCLUSIVE)

Alvaro Longoria, partner-producer at Morena Films, one of Spain’s top production shingles, is teaming with the Government of Cantabria to create El Bosque del Cine, a pioneering reforestation scheme offering producers a simple but inspiring way of cancelling productions’ carbon footprints.  The program is set to be unveiled on Sept. 13 at a round table at this week’s Santander Film Festival. El Bosque del Cine aims to plant 34,000 trees over 40 hectares, lent to the program by the Government of Cantabria. Creation will be divided into two phases of 20 hectares each, the first beginning this year. The forest will absorb...
WORLD
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Gets Creepy, Black-and-White Trailer With Gael García Bernal

Marvel Studios is celebrating Halloween with style. The studio has unveiled details and the first trailer for “Werewolf by Night,” the upcoming MCU Halloween special set to premiere Oct. 7 on Disney+ this fall. Gael García Bernal stars in the special as Jack Russell, known in Marvel Comics as the Werewolf by Night. Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in 1972, Jack is an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf. After managing to conquer his beastly nature, he becomes a wandering hero who uses his powers to fight demons and other forces...
MOVIES
Variety

India’s MX Player Teams With Lionsgate for Hollywood Content

Leading Indian AVOD platform MX Player has set a multi-year partnership with Lionsgate to bring premium Hollywood content onto the service. Via this agreement, MX Player consumers in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will now have access to more than 50 Hollywood blockbuster films dubbed in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in a year. Titles available in September include “Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” “War” and “Destruction: Las Vegas.” Mansi Shrivastav, senior VP, content acquisitions and alliances, MX Player, said: “Our partnership with Lionsgate allows us to bring...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Partners With Ubisoft on ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Mobile Game and Two Other Mobile Titles

Netflix and Ubisoft have partnered on a new “Assassin’s Creed” mobile game and two other mobile titles that will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members globally with no ads or in-house purchases. The other two titles are a new “Valiant Hearts” game, which is a sequel to Ubisoft’s award-winning game “Valiant Hearts: The Great War,” directed by its original core team but featuring a new story, and a sequel to Ubisoft’s “The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot” mobile game, which was shut down in 2016. All three mobile games will be available to Netflix members in 2023. “We’re thrilled to work...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot

Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy