Tom Williamson
3d ago
These people are great. They need to get more respect from the politicians as well as doing away with the catch and release program that our governor has put in place.
MrsJustice
3d ago
I don't know about other states but out NYS Troopers are some of the most awesome and loving people. they are far more diligent than our regular city police.
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
WATCH: See How New York Forest Rangers Fought The Napanoch Point Fire From The Skies
We see it on TV all the time in California, the wild fires that are completely out of control. Helicopters would fly over head and drop water onto the trees and the ground. I've always wondered how they did it. Then it happened closer to home and it really got...
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
Dangling Electrical Wire Shuts Down New York State Thruway
CLARKSTOWN, NY – Are you wondering what all of the traffic was about and the...
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Long Island owner wants justice after her dog was mauled to death by another hound
A Plainview family is demanding something be done after their dog Hudson was mauled to death last week by another dog.
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
Woman Fell Off Waterfall in New York State, 150 Foot Drop
ONEONTA, NY – The New York State Police today said a woman fell from the...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
Save a Child’s Heart Fundraising scam might have caught you in DeWitt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The DeWitt Police Department has three suspects in mind after police received an inquiry regarding solicitors walking in the roadway and causing a traffic hazard along the area of Erie Blvd. E. and Bridge Street. The people allegedly wore shirts and held signs depicting the organization’s name, presented paperwork bearing the charity’s […]
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up.
Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville
A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
ID Released For Oyster Bay Man Killed After Crash With Landscaping Truck In Greenvale
Police released the identity of a 32-year-old man who died after a crash involving a landscaping truck on Long Island. Colton Daniels, of Oyster Bay, was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the hospital after a crash in Greenvale on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 5.
