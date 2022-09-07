ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Tom Williamson
3d ago

These people are great. They need to get more respect from the politicians as well as doing away with the catch and release program that our governor has put in place.

MrsJustice
3d ago

I don't know about other states but out NYS Troopers are some of the most awesome and loving people. they are far more diligent than our regular city police.

PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
City
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
HuntingtonNow

Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville

A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

