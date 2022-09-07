Read full article on original website
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.The most recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has expanded our maps of Second Age Middle-earth considerably. The spotlight was, of course, on the mythic island-nation of Númenor, a place we had only ever heard of in Lord of the Rings lore and a key player in the wars to come in the future of the Prime Video show. But another place was equally featured in this episode, one that brings with it the promise of darkness for the continent: Mordor. Yes, the domain of Sauron himself is already an important part of the show, but, for now, it goes by another name: the Southlands.
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 and Middle-earth Lore.As the focus of Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shifted from the continent of Middle-earth to the island of Númenor, audiences were introduced to a brand new set of characters: some new, and some familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings books and films. The ancestors of Aragorn, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen), were shown onscreen for the first time in the series, as well as a new character named Eӓrien (Ema Horvath), Elendil's daughter, and Númenor’s Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Another character introduced in the episode, though, is one who is likely to prove significant (and problematic) for a long time to come: the Chancellor, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle).
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Rings of Power.The true face of evil has not yet revealed itself in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Although we’re already nearly halfway through the first season of Prime Video’s J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, we’ve only seen glimpses of the dark lord Sauron’s symbol. Considering that The Rings of Power is on a five-season trajectory, it makes sense that the new generation of heroes will have to face off against some other antagonists. We got a look at one of the new villains in the series in the third episode, aptly titled “Adar.”
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episodes 1-3.Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally introduced audiences to the island kingdom of Númenor: a place that, like so much else in Tolkien’s invented world, has a rich and layered story of art, artifact, and history. Of the many new characters strewn throughout the episode, some of the more obscure were the multiple references to the Númenorean noble known as “Elros," referenced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). So who is this Elros?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has made a habit out of ending on cliffhangers: in Episode 1, it was the arrival of The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); in Episode 2, it was the Dwarven box of mysteries; in the third episode, it was the arrival of the enigmatic Adar (Joseph Mawle). But one of the more curious questions hanging over Episode 3 was the distant presence of the actual king of Númenor. Despite the series of court scenes and pointed political maneuvering, the man who technically holds supreme authority in the island kingdom was nowhere to be seen. One of the final shots in the episode was of Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) climbing up the steps of a tower to confer with her father, but even then, the audience could not see or hear him. So who is he supposed to be? And why is Míriel consulting with him?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.I don’t want to alarm anyone, but it turns out that a billion-dollar streaming show based on song lyrics, backstory-as-monologue, and a section of the appendix to a fantasy novel is obligated to invent a few things to make a workable series. Given the legal situation facing Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – they hold adaptation rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, but nothing else of J. R. R. Tolkien’s – showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne needed to invent quite a bit. Hence, the creation of characters like the lovers Arondir the Silvan Elf (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn, daughter of mortal Men (Nazanin Boniadi).
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 3.Part of what made the original Game of Thrones series a popular success and made audiences follow week after week, season after season, was the ultimate promise of the Night King and his army of White Walkers. It was a promise baked into the show’s mythology as a prophecy called the “Song of Ice and Fire,” the title of George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels that the show is based on. With the power to reanimate the dead and incorporate them into their army, the White Walkers proved to be a formidable enemy for the show’s main characters. However, the show took its time in introducing their threat, first facing off against Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Night Watch who guarded the Wall before their presence became known to the rest of Westeros. By the eighth and final season, audiences were ready to see the Night King and his army face off against the Starks and their allies, ultimately being defeated by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). With the prequel series taking place roughly two hundred years prior to the original, fans may have expected the same scale and anticipation as House of the Dragon.
This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.As each episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, more characters and storylines have had their moment in the spotlight as the story has fleshed out in spectacular detail the nuances of the world of Middle-earth. In Episode 3, it was finally Númenor’s turn, as the focus shifted to the great island kingdom in the west of the world and its complex political power dynamics. The council scene brought the issue of rulership front and center, as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) came face-to-face with the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and a chancellor named Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). The political situation seems complex even at a glance: Míriel’s father is still alive and king, though seemingly in name only. Míriel herself seems to hold practical legal authority, but Pharazôn also has no trouble making significant decisions on behalf of the kingdom, either. So what led to this point? Who is Míriel, and how did she come to be in this situation? What is her backstory, and why are her motivations so cryptic in Episode 3?
Director Michael Grandage’s My Policeman made its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival to a positive reception. The ensemble cast which includes Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, won the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. While on the surface the film seems like a flawless romantic drama about forbidden love, per Hollywood Reporter, for lead actor Styles the story is about “wasted time.”
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is all praises for the prequel series House of the Dragon that debuted last month. The actor played the fan-favorite character Jon Snow through all eight seasons of the original series, and speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada during the Toronto Film Festival where he is promoting his latest psychological thriller movie Baby Ruby, the actor confirmed that he is indeed watching the prequel series.
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of the CW series, In the Dark. After the quirky crime thriller In the Dark fell victim to the CW's uncharacteristic Spring 2022 ax-swing, the producers of the series announced that they had filmed two possible endings to Season 4. One would function as a typical cliffhanger, while the other would attempt to bring a sense of closure to the fast-paced, maximal tension show. Regardless of the events that preceded it, few viewers could have predicted the series' shocking conclusion. In what essentially amounts to a straightforward revenge thriller, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) vows vengeance at Max (Casey Deidrick)'s funeral. She finds out that it was Josh (Theodore Bhat) who called off the deal and caused Max’s death. Then, she convinces Felix (Morgan Krantz) to drive her to Josh’s hideaway cabin in Missouri and brutally murders Josh with a butcher knife. The sheer absurdity of this finale is reminiscent to that of St. Elsewhere, Roseanne, and Newhart, although there is no evidence that this is all just a dream. A more accurate comparison can be made to the ending of Thelma and Louise, as Murphy and Felix drive off into the sunset, blissfully uncaring of their probable demise.
War is coming to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, this we know for certain and every episode since the premiere of the House of the Dragon has been preparing us for the clash. The fourth episode of the series seems to have been the calm before the deep plunge. Titled King of the Narrow Sea, episode 4 saw the return of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to King’s Landing where he reaffirms his loyalty to his king and brother, Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Daemon’s return has caused a bit of an upset in the delicate balance of perception in King’s Landing. His late-night adventure with his niece, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) has seen the heir’s virtue called into question and now she must marry.
