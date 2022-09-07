Read full article on original website
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas
On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks Appalachian State loss
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State in the team's second contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies struggled in all three phases of the game as they fall to 1-1 on the season.
Rucker: No apologies needed, Vols. But don't do this again.
PITTSBURGH — Much of life is lived in some shade of gray, but some things really are black and white. One of those things: Never apologize for any win on any field at any time for any reason. It could be argued — with reason — that Tennessee on...
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
Spencer Rattler hasn't changed at South Carolina and neither has K.J. Jefferson at Arkansas
Arkansas and South Carolina affirmed their identities in their SEC opener. South Carolina and Spencer Rattler need help along the offensive line, which means more frustrating performances are in store from the former Oklahoma quarï¿½
Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost
Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall
A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
Remarks made during Colorado's press conference, following loss at Air Force
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, offensive lineman Casey Roddick and defensive lineman Jalen Sami fielded questions from the media following the Buffaloes' 41-10 loss at Air Force... Head coach Karl Dorrell. Opening statement. “Tough day for us. Obviously it was a disappointing performance. We didn't play well, we didn't play...
Music City Mashing: No. 23 Wake Forest rolls Vanderbilt 45-25
A win is a win, and it's even better when it's on the road. In Sam Hartman's first game back after missing a month's worth of time due to being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome -- also known as effort thrombosis, the star quarterback took some hits, threw a key block, and spun the football to the tune of 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's loss to Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
Michigan Football, Basketball hosting five-star top targets
With Michigan Basketball in the latter parts of their offseason and Michigan Football favored by a whopping 52 points, the bigger battles may be on the recruiting trail as both Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard are hosting top targets on campus in five-stars Jadyn Davis (quarterback) and John Bol (center) respectively.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2
College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
Chip Kelly On Win Over Alabama State, Playing Many Players, More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the win over Alabama State, talking about getting so many guys playing time, some vulnerability in pass defense, and more.
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Pirates could surprise, Boise makes a change
SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (0-1) Last Week: Loss vs BYU (50-21) Status: After making quick work of the Bulls on opening weekend, we all keep our fingers crossed that they can bounce back and make a respectable showing for the rest of the season. They get an easy rebound game against Howard but then follow that up against the Florida Gators, who if you ask anyone in Salt Lake City, are now the favorites to win the SEC and probably the national title. With a win and loss likely penciled in for the next two weeks, we’ll have to look to the Bulls showdown with Louisville on 9/24.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
