College Sports

247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas

On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
STATESBORO, GA
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Person
Curtis Williams
247Sports

Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost

Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall

A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
HUNTINGTON, WV
#Bloomfield College#Florida State#Decision Day#247sports
247Sports

Music City Mashing: No. 23 Wake Forest rolls Vanderbilt 45-25

A win is a win, and it's even better when it's on the road. In Sam Hartman's first game back after missing a month's worth of time due to being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome -- also known as effort thrombosis, the star quarterback took some hits, threw a key block, and spun the football to the tune of 300 yards and four touchdowns.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Michigan Football, Basketball hosting five-star top targets

With Michigan Basketball in the latter parts of their offseason and Michigan Football favored by a whopping 52 points, the bigger battles may be on the recruiting trail as both Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard are hosting top targets on campus in five-stars Jadyn Davis (quarterback) and John Bol (center) respectively.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2

College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Pirates could surprise, Boise makes a change

SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (0-1) Last Week: Loss vs BYU (50-21) Status: After making quick work of the Bulls on opening weekend, we all keep our fingers crossed that they can bounce back and make a respectable showing for the rest of the season. They get an easy rebound game against Howard but then follow that up against the Florida Gators, who if you ask anyone in Salt Lake City, are now the favorites to win the SEC and probably the national title. With a win and loss likely penciled in for the next two weeks, we’ll have to look to the Bulls showdown with Louisville on 9/24.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY

