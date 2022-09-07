Read full article on original website
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
From the food editor: Five Staten Island eateries to visit this fall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Call it inspiration from evening sweater-weather and the impending fall’s crisp breezes. This time of year truly stokes the appetite. Come along for the tasting journey with stops at five Staten Island places.
15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here
Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City
When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
New fares in effect for NYC Ferry
NEW YORK - As of Monday, you have to pay more to ride the New York City Ferry. New ticket prices go into effect, raising the one-way fare from $2.75 to $4, and 30-day passes are no longer being sold. Seniors, people with disabilities and participants in the city's half-priced Metrocard program qualify for a reduced fare of $1.35. For more information, CLICK HERE.
New York City 8-Year-Old Groped by Man in Toy Aisle at Five Below
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
36 Cool Things to Do in New York City For a First Time Visitor
Is it your first time in New York? There are literally a million cool things to do in New York City. That’s what makes it New York. The possibilities here are endless… and so is the amount of money you can spend on those activities. You are reading:...
[VIDEO] Walking Little Italy on Mulberry Street in New York City
Over the past century, the neighborhood of Little Italy, Manhattan, has evolved from a cultural center for Italian immigrants to a tourist destination centered around Mulberry Street. In this recent video from YouTuber NYC Loves NYC, take a short walk down the street. via NYC Loves NYC. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
Billie Holiday’s Onetime NYC Home Is Now For Sale
New York City has long been a magnet for musical giants — all of which means that you might well end up spending time in a home once occupied by a legend in their field. (Or, perhaps, be able to tell stories about the time a well-known experimental musician practiced in your living room.) And if Upper West Side life with a side of musical history sounds intriguing, you may well be intrigued to her that the building that legendary vocalist Billie Holiday called home until her 1959 death is for sale.
NYC, Downtown Brooklyn merchants collaborate to make neighborhood friendlier to pedestrians, retail businesses
Block by block, downtown Brooklyn is turning into one of New York’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. As the city gradually crawls out of its pandemic lull, business groups and urban planners have hatched big plans to take street space from cars and give it to shoppers in what is one of the borough’s biggest shopping areas. Some of that work has been completed over the last month thanks ...
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
A Mini Marketplace Bringing Japanese Dining And Retail To Brooklyn Will Open This Week
50 Norman, opening this Friday, September 16, will bring authentic Japanese food and culture straight to Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka and worked on by TANK, a Tokyo-based team of Japanese skillful craftsmen, this 3,500-square-foot space will be home to three retail and dining spaces–House Brooklyn, Okume, and Cibone. From Chef Yuji Tani will come House Brooklyn, the American debut of the renowned Tokyo restaurant of the same name. This eight-seat restaurant will serve a nine-course Japanese French omakase tasting menu for $160, working to bring the “farm on the dish” and embodying all the farmers and craftsmen involved in creating each plate. House Brooklyn won’t be opening alongside the other tenants, however, and have set their official opening date to October 22, 2022. Established in Japan in 1871, fish intermediate wholesaler Okume will bring the “Umami” of Japanese Dashi straight to Brooklyn. Dashi is made from bonito flakes, dried sardines, konbu seaweed, and dried shiitake mushrooms, eventually named “Umami” by a Japanese scholar, and has been used in Japanese cooking for a long time.
Disturbed mom of Coney Island kids found dying told family she drowned them: ‘She was struggling’
Three young children died after they were found alone on Coney Island Beach early Monday — and their disturbed mother is suspected of drowning them, police sources said. The kids — 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and Oliver, just 3 months — were discovered unconscious on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St in Brooklyn. Their 30-year-old mom, Erin Merdy, called a cousin saying she ...
Fall Activities You Won’t Want to Miss If You Live in NYC
With fall approaching the New York area, there’s no better time to gather up the family and find some seasonal fun outside. Sure, every season has its share of fun, family-friendly activities to choose from. Summer is all about splash pads and sun-filled trips to the beach, and winter is much more enjoyable with a good sledding hill nearby, but fall? There’s nothing quite like it. In fact, it’s categorically impossible to do all the things—or even a fraction of them—on your list.
Adams tells NYC agencies to cut budgets this year, next year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Adams directed all New York City agencies to cut their budgets nearly 8 percent by the end of the upcoming fiscal year, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. The order calls for a 3 percent cut by the end of this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, and then an additional […]
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
