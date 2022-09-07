ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here

Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City

When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
New fares in effect for NYC Ferry

NEW YORK - As of Monday, you have to pay more to ride the New York City Ferry. New ticket prices go into effect, raising the one-way fare from $2.75 to $4, and 30-day passes are no longer being sold. Seniors, people with disabilities and participants in the city's half-priced Metrocard program qualify for a reduced fare of $1.35. For more information, CLICK HERE. 
[VIDEO] Walking Little Italy on Mulberry Street in New York City

Over the past century, the neighborhood of Little Italy, Manhattan, has evolved from a cultural center for Italian immigrants to a tourist destination centered around Mulberry Street. In this recent video from YouTuber NYC Loves NYC, take a short walk down the street. via NYC Loves NYC. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
Billie Holiday’s Onetime NYC Home Is Now For Sale

New York City has long been a magnet for musical giants — all of which means that you might well end up spending time in a home once occupied by a legend in their field. (Or, perhaps, be able to tell stories about the time a well-known experimental musician practiced in your living room.) And if Upper West Side life with a side of musical history sounds intriguing, you may well be intrigued to her that the building that legendary vocalist Billie Holiday called home until her 1959 death is for sale.
NYC, Downtown Brooklyn merchants collaborate to make neighborhood friendlier to pedestrians, retail businesses

Block by block, downtown Brooklyn is turning into one of New York’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. As the city gradually crawls out of its pandemic lull, business groups and urban planners have hatched big plans to take street space from cars and give it to shoppers in what is one of the borough’s biggest shopping areas. Some of that work has been completed over the last month thanks ...
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review

The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
A Mini Marketplace Bringing Japanese Dining And Retail To Brooklyn Will Open This Week

50 Norman, opening this Friday, September 16, will bring authentic Japanese food and culture straight to Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka and worked on by TANK, a Tokyo-based team of Japanese skillful craftsmen, this 3,500-square-foot space will be home to three retail and dining spaces–House Brooklyn, Okume, and Cibone. From Chef Yuji Tani will come House Brooklyn, the American debut of the renowned Tokyo restaurant of the same name. This eight-seat restaurant will serve a nine-course Japanese French omakase tasting menu for $160, working to bring the “farm on the dish” and embodying all the farmers and craftsmen involved in creating each plate. House Brooklyn won’t be opening alongside the other tenants, however, and have set their official opening date to October 22, 2022. Established in Japan in 1871, fish intermediate wholesaler Okume will bring the “Umami” of Japanese Dashi straight to Brooklyn. Dashi is made from bonito flakes, dried sardines, konbu seaweed, and dried shiitake mushrooms, eventually named “Umami” by a Japanese scholar, and has been used in Japanese cooking for a long time.
Disturbed mom of Coney Island kids found dying told family she drowned them: ‘She was struggling’

Three young children died after they were found alone on Coney Island Beach early Monday — and their disturbed mother is suspected of drowning them, police sources said. The kids — 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and Oliver, just 3 months — were discovered unconscious on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St in Brooklyn. Their 30-year-old mom, Erin Merdy, called a cousin saying she ...
Fall Activities You Won’t Want to Miss If You Live in NYC

With fall approaching the New York area, there’s no better time to gather up the family and find some seasonal fun outside. Sure, every season has its share of fun, family-friendly activities to choose from. Summer is all about splash pads and sun-filled trips to the beach, and winter is much more enjoyable with a good sledding hill nearby, but fall? There’s nothing quite like it. In fact, it’s categorically impossible to do all the things—or even a fraction of them—on your list.
