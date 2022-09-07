Charlie Hunnam’s much-anticipated series Shantaram is right around the corner. The series based on Gregory David Roberts’ acclaimed book by the same name will follow a convicted Australian bank robber and addict, Lin, who escapes from an Australian prison and flees to Mumbai. In India, he falls for a woman while on a run from his past and learning to live in a foreign land. He’s soon forced to choose between freedom and love or face the consequences that come with it. In a new interview with EW, Hunnam spoke about the “radically different” nature of the series and pushing his personal boundaries to play Lin.

