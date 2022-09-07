Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Harry Styles Explains Why the "Wasted Time" Theme Makes 'My Policeman' So Tragic
Director Michael Grandage’s My Policeman made its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival to a positive reception. The ensemble cast which includes Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, won the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. While on the surface the film seems like a flawless romantic drama about forbidden love, per Hollywood Reporter, for lead actor Styles the story is about “wasted time.”
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Concept Art Showcases More of Pandora's Beautiful Oceans
Shortly after the reveal of brand-new footage from the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at this year's D23 expo, the official Avatar Twitter account released a new image depicting some beautiful concept art of the oceans of Pandora. The tweet reads, "Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16." Alongside the reveal of new footage from the film, attendees were also given a physical copy of the newly released concept art.
Collider
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Shantaram': Charlie Hunnam Is Not Delivering Another 'Sons of Anarchy' in India
Charlie Hunnam’s much-anticipated series Shantaram is right around the corner. The series based on Gregory David Roberts’ acclaimed book by the same name will follow a convicted Australian bank robber and addict, Lin, who escapes from an Australian prison and flees to Mumbai. In India, he falls for a woman while on a run from his past and learning to live in a foreign land. He’s soon forced to choose between freedom and love or face the consequences that come with it. In a new interview with EW, Hunnam spoke about the “radically different” nature of the series and pushing his personal boundaries to play Lin.
Collider
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
Collider
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Early Reactions Call It Funnier, Crazier, and Better Than The Original
The mystery is solved. Highly anticipated Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story had an early screening during this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, which means that the cat’s out of the bag and the first impressions are in. The movie is a sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, which was a surprise hit murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson. The movie was praised for subverting the common tropes of the genre, and grossed over $300 million against a $40 million budget. Netflix ordered two sequels for the adventures of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), with Johnson attached to helm both.
Comments / 0