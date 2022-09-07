Nathaniel Hackett found himself in no man’s land, and he assured himself a spot in football purgatory with a headscratcher of a decision that turned his head coaching debut into a dud and ruined Russell Wilson’s homecoming. Trailing the Seahawks 17-16 Monday night, the Broncos crossed midfield with just over a minute left when Javonte Williams caught a short pass from Wilson and charged his way to the Seattle 46. That put Denver facing fourth down just barely in field goal range but 5 yards shy of the first-down marker. Isn’t this why the Broncos sent three players and five picks to Seattle six months ago for Wilson, whom they signed to a mega million-dollar extension?

