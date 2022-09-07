ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imlay City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest runs Sept. 9 -11

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Frankenmuth Auto Fest begins its 39th fest this weekend. Frankenmuth Auto Fest will start on September 9 and ends on September 11 with hours full of events. The auto fest has a schedule of events:. Friday. All Day: Vendors, food, and beverages, Fabulous Forty Display in...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
chevydetroit.com

These festivals are why we love fall!

September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Chase, MI
City
Almont, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting Dog#Birds#Pets#Woods N Water News#Native American#The Cribbage Challenge#Puppy Tent
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
FLINT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Water main repaired

TRI-CITY AREA — Two weeks from now, on September 21, the Great Lake Water Authority (GLWA) believes their 120-inch water transmission line will have returned to normal operations. That news came from the authority on Tuesday morning. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, crews were able to install the...
IMLAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy