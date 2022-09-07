Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest runs Sept. 9 -11
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Frankenmuth Auto Fest begins its 39th fest this weekend. Frankenmuth Auto Fest will start on September 9 and ends on September 11 with hours full of events. The auto fest has a schedule of events:. Friday. All Day: Vendors, food, and beverages, Fabulous Forty Display in...
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
chevydetroit.com
These festivals are why we love fall!
September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
‘Chevy In the Hole, A Novel’ author signs books in hometown Flint Public Library
FLINT, MI – The first time Flint native Kelsey Ronan ever had to get defensive about her hometown was when she left it. Ronan, local author of “Chevy In the Hole, A Novel,” recalled a story from her first days at Purdue University in graduate school after earning an undergrad at the University of Michigan-Flint.
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking more rain Sunday than Saturday amid big sports weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Friday morning!. We have to take the good with the bad, and today is another tally on the good side, making for a pretty nice weather week overall here in Metro Detroit!. We are waking up with more of that pleasant and cooler air, with temperatures...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
85 Years Later – ‘Legend Of the Saginaw Water Man’, Still a Mystery Today
This creepy and mysterious legend took place 85 years ago along the Saginaw River. It's safe to say that most of us love a good mystery, especially one that hasn't been solved in 85 years. In this case, we're talking about the Legend of the Saginaw Water Man, it's a...
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
tricitytimes-online.com
Water main repaired
TRI-CITY AREA — Two weeks from now, on September 21, the Great Lake Water Authority (GLWA) believes their 120-inch water transmission line will have returned to normal operations. That news came from the authority on Tuesday morning. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, crews were able to install the...
Flint-area football scores for 9-9-22
(More scores will be added if they’re reported) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments
To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.
