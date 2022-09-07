September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.

