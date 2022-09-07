Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Showrunners Explain That Character's Late Return to the Series
One of the thoughts that probably populated your mind as you watched Season 5 of Cobra Kai was: where the heck is Kreese (Martin Kove)? After getting double-crossed by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at the end of Season 4, Kreese was sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. So, one of the big questions for Season 5 was: Was Kreese getting his revenge? Would he see the light and finally realize what was wrong about his karate methods? In one word: No.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
Collider
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Pulls No Punches in Stunning Action Epic | TIFF 2022
In the opening scene of Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, we see an imposing figure emerge from the tall grass in the moments before she will lead an attack. The figure is General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and soon the rest of her all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, will rise in kind behind her. Standing opposite them is a small encampment of men that are responsible for a recent mass kidnapping. The ensuing fight is a brief one as the Agojie make short work of their enemies, brutally and methodically cutting them down one by one. It is a bloody, yet graceful introduction as the warriors leap and spin through the air in a deadly dance of death. This is only the first glimpse of this small but formidable fighting force that the remainder of this well-balanced historical epic explores to remarkable effect.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
The White Lotus sweeps the 2022 Emmy Awards with five trophies as British stars also win big
The 2022 Emmy Awards have drawn to a close, after an especially big night for the cast and crew of HBO’s The White Lotus. The wealth satire won awards in five categories, honouring stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for their acting and creator Mike White for his writing and directing.
Collider
'Titans' Showrunner Says Titus Welliver Was a Giant Fan Before Joining Season 4
There are a lot of shows to look forward to in the upcoming fall season. On the superhero side of things, there’s Titans Season 4 which premieres this November. This season will see many exciting iconic DC villains going up against the Titans, but the most famous of all of them is Lex Luthor who will be played by Titus Welliver. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has teased what to expect from the villain this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Harry Styles Explains Why the "Wasted Time" Theme Makes 'My Policeman' So Tragic
Director Michael Grandage’s My Policeman made its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival to a positive reception. The ensemble cast which includes Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, won the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. While on the surface the film seems like a flawless romantic drama about forbidden love, per Hollywood Reporter, for lead actor Styles the story is about “wasted time.”
Collider
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
Collider
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
Collider
'The Lord of the RIngs: The Rings of Power': Who Is Miriel's Father, Palantir?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has made a habit out of ending on cliffhangers: in Episode 1, it was the arrival of The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); in Episode 2, it was the Dwarven box of mysteries; in the third episode, it was the arrival of the enigmatic Adar (Joseph Mawle). But one of the more curious questions hanging over Episode 3 was the distant presence of the actual king of Númenor. Despite the series of court scenes and pointed political maneuvering, the man who technically holds supreme authority in the island kingdom was nowhere to be seen. One of the final shots in the episode was of Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) climbing up the steps of a tower to confer with her father, but even then, the audience could not see or hear him. So who is he supposed to be? And why is Míriel consulting with him?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
How 'House of the Dragon' Subverted Expectations with the Crabfeeder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 3.Part of what made the original Game of Thrones series a popular success and made audiences follow week after week, season after season, was the ultimate promise of the Night King and his army of White Walkers. It was a promise baked into the show’s mythology as a prophecy called the “Song of Ice and Fire,” the title of George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels that the show is based on. With the power to reanimate the dead and incorporate them into their army, the White Walkers proved to be a formidable enemy for the show’s main characters. However, the show took its time in introducing their threat, first facing off against Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Night Watch who guarded the Wall before their presence became known to the rest of Westeros. By the eighth and final season, audiences were ready to see the Night King and his army face off against the Starks and their allies, ultimately being defeated by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). With the prequel series taking place roughly two hundred years prior to the original, fans may have expected the same scale and anticipation as House of the Dragon.
Collider
Wednesday Addams Mocks The Emmys in New Clip
Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Tim Burton-directed Netflix show Wednesday, mocks the Emmys in a fun clip posted to the official Netflix Twitter. The clip breaks the fourth wall and addresses the Emmy nominees in typical Wednesday deadpan humor and morbid wit. The clip features Wednesday,...
Collider
Tim Allen Auditions His Replacement in New Teaser for 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is an exciting series heading to Disney+. The series reignites the love so many of us had for The Santa Clause franchise starring Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a man who becomes Santa after the previous Santa fell off his roof on Christmas Eve. Scott is forced into the role, and we saw in the three films of the franchise how he grew into his role as Santa. But now, the trailer for the new series on Disney+ dropped and it seems as though not all is well at the North Pole for Scott.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Stunning Superfan Steelbook Collection With Exclusive Collectibles
As the summer comes to a close, and Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records and bringing home unbelievable box office numbers with each new week in theaters, it's time to start thinking ahead to the holidays and Paramount+ is here to help you bring that need for speed to the holiday season. Today, the studio behind the record-breaking legacy sequel has unveiled the Top Gun 2-Movie 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection which will arrive in December, with both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in gorgeous cases, along with a wide variety of exciting Top Gun-themed collectibles including dog tags, decals, coasters, and more.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who is Elrond's Brother Elros?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episodes 1-3.Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally introduced audiences to the island kingdom of Númenor: a place that, like so much else in Tolkien’s invented world, has a rich and layered story of art, artifact, and history. Of the many new characters strewn throughout the episode, some of the more obscure were the multiple references to the Númenorean noble known as “Elros," referenced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). So who is this Elros?
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Concept Art Showcases More of Pandora's Beautiful Oceans
Shortly after the reveal of brand-new footage from the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at this year's D23 expo, the official Avatar Twitter account released a new image depicting some beautiful concept art of the oceans of Pandora. The tweet reads, "Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16." Alongside the reveal of new footage from the film, attendees were also given a physical copy of the newly released concept art.
Collider
Lee Jung-jae Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Lee Jung-jae took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in Squid Game. Lee was up against stiff competition having beaten out Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Jeremy Strong (Succession) for the award.
Collider
Amanda Seyfried Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Amanda Seyfried has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Toni Collette for The Staircase,...
Comments / 0