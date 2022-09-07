Read full article on original website
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Pulls No Punches in Stunning Action Epic | TIFF 2022
In the opening scene of Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, we see an imposing figure emerge from the tall grass in the moments before she will lead an attack. The figure is General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and soon the rest of her all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, will rise in kind behind her. Standing opposite them is a small encampment of men that are responsible for a recent mass kidnapping. The ensuing fight is a brief one as the Agojie make short work of their enemies, brutally and methodically cutting them down one by one. It is a bloody, yet graceful introduction as the warriors leap and spin through the air in a deadly dance of death. This is only the first glimpse of this small but formidable fighting force that the remainder of this well-balanced historical epic explores to remarkable effect.
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Shows First Look at Our Heroes in Action
This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.
8 Underrated Movies Directed by Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is a legend within the world of cinema. He's revered for his extensive filmography, his passion for film and efforts to preserve old movies for future generations, and for how influential he's been. Many directors who've found success in a post-Scorsese world include him as a source of inspiration, and he's truly made the film world better with his presence and his excellent movies.
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
Primetime Emmys 2022 — All of the Lead Acting Predictions
The Primetime Emmy Awards are once again back in full swing, with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrating its 74th year. The CBS ceremony is set to air on September 12 at 8:00 PM EST. These important annual awards show honors the hard work and creativity of actors, directors, crew members, creatives, casting directors, writers, and entertainment professionals involved in the television and streaming industry.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Stunning Superfan Steelbook Collection With Exclusive Collectibles
As the summer comes to a close, and Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records and bringing home unbelievable box office numbers with each new week in theaters, it's time to start thinking ahead to the holidays and Paramount+ is here to help you bring that need for speed to the holiday season. Today, the studio behind the record-breaking legacy sequel has unveiled the Top Gun 2-Movie 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection which will arrive in December, with both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in gorgeous cases, along with a wide variety of exciting Top Gun-themed collectibles including dog tags, decals, coasters, and more.
Wednesday Addams Mocks The Emmys in New Clip
Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Tim Burton-directed Netflix show Wednesday, mocks the Emmys in a fun clip posted to the official Netflix Twitter. The clip breaks the fourth wall and addresses the Emmy nominees in typical Wednesday deadpan humor and morbid wit. The clip features Wednesday,...
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
From 'Star Wars' to The MCU: 8 Movie Plot Twists That Shocked and Awed No One
It might be impossible to execute a perfect plot twist that no viewer sees coming, but the best plot twists do at least take most viewers by surprise. There's a fine art to having just the right amount of foreshadowing and hints to make a surprising plot development make sense in hindsight, but not so much that it becomes too obvious what the twist will be well before it happens.
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
Tim Allen Auditions His Replacement in New Teaser for 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is an exciting series heading to Disney+. The series reignites the love so many of us had for The Santa Clause franchise starring Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a man who becomes Santa after the previous Santa fell off his roof on Christmas Eve. Scott is forced into the role, and we saw in the three films of the franchise how he grew into his role as Santa. But now, the trailer for the new series on Disney+ dropped and it seems as though not all is well at the North Pole for Scott.
Harry Styles Explains Why the "Wasted Time" Theme Makes 'My Policeman' So Tragic
Director Michael Grandage’s My Policeman made its world premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival to a positive reception. The ensemble cast which includes Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, won the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. While on the surface the film seems like a flawless romantic drama about forbidden love, per Hollywood Reporter, for lead actor Styles the story is about “wasted time.”
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Concept Art Showcases More of Pandora's Beautiful Oceans
Shortly after the reveal of brand-new footage from the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at this year's D23 expo, the official Avatar Twitter account released a new image depicting some beautiful concept art of the oceans of Pandora. The tweet reads, "Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16." Alongside the reveal of new footage from the film, attendees were also given a physical copy of the newly released concept art.
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood on Going Big as Weird Al & Madonna in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
Just as Weird Al is a one-of-a-kind creator and artist, you’ve never seen a biopic quite like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This exaggerated biopic features Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, a young man expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a factory worker — that is until he gets his hands on an accordion. His father may not support his dream, but that doesn’t stop Al from embracing his passion and talent for whipping up brilliant song parodies, a craft that turns him into a chart-topping sensation.
Michael Keaton Wins For Lead Actor in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Michael Keaton has won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed Dopesick series. The competition was steep, as he was up against Colin Firth in The Staircase, Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage, Himmesh Patel in Station Eleven, and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy.
Emmy Winners 2022: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Squid Game' Won Big
The Emmy Awards are back in full-swing this year, with a star-studded evening of laughs (courtesy of SNL funny man and Millennial icon Kenan Thompson) and stunning dresses. After last week's impressive slate of winners during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, which saw streaming shows (particularly from HBO Max) leading the way, there were no surprises to see the streamers reigning supreme this week as well.
