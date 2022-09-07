Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why
Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested
After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
whmi.com
Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival Returns
Brighton's 16th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will fire up on Friday in downtown Brighton. The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday. Organizers say award-winning barbecue will once...
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mount Clemens hockey player fights brain cancer
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – After a sudden cancer scare, a young Metro Detroit hockey player is back on the ice. Braydin Lewis says he played with his team one day, and the next, he was undergoing emergency brain surgery. One day Lewis, an 18-year-old defenseman for the Mount Clemens...
wrif.com
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows
Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson grad faces long recovery after carjacking, gunshot wound
Justin Schultz has his whole life ahead of him. But what's ahead looks a little murkier than it did a few weeks ago. Schultz, 22-year-old Livonia Stevenson graduate, survived a gunshot wound he sustained Aug. 17 when three men stole his car. He had been leaving his apartment in Southfield to grab some food.
Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments
To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’
DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting
‘You won’t talk about me,’ Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens told residents
The Oakland Press
Queen’s death resonates in Oakland County
Martin French was just 19 years old when he shook hands with the future King Charles III. But Thursday afternoon, that wasn’t French’s first thought as a British subject, who moved to Oakland County 10 years ago from Oxford, England. The 49-year-old managing director of Berylls Strategy Advisors...
