Imlay City, MI

Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
The Detroit Free Press

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why

Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
My Magic GR

Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested

After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
WYANDOTTE, MI
whmi.com

Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival Returns

Brighton's 16th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will fire up on Friday in downtown Brighton. The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday. Organizers say award-winning barbecue will once...
BRIGHTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mount Clemens hockey player fights brain cancer

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – After a sudden cancer scare, a young Metro Detroit hockey player is back on the ice. Braydin Lewis says he played with his team one day, and the next, he was undergoing emergency brain surgery. One day Lewis, an 18-year-old defenseman for the Mount Clemens...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
wrif.com

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows

Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
YPSILANTI, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
abc12.com

Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’

DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Queen’s death resonates in Oakland County

Martin French was just 19 years old when he shook hands with the future King Charles III. But Thursday afternoon, that wasn’t French’s first thought as a British subject, who moved to Oakland County 10 years ago from Oxford, England. The 49-year-old managing director of Berylls Strategy Advisors...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

