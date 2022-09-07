ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic and Shenandoah matchup in Non-District Football Game on Friday

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic travels to Shenandoah on Friday night for a non-district contest with the Mustangs. The game will be broadcast on 95.7 FM and video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com. (Click Here to Watch the Game) when it’s live on Friday evening.

Shenandoah is (2-0), with wins over Missouri Valley, 36-24, and Nodaway Valley, 20-7. The Trojans head into week three with losses to Glenwood, 43-27, and Kuemper last week, 37-22.

Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer says they are disappointed in the outcomes of their first two-non district games. Coach Brummer says the team is not finishing. The Trojans led 22-10 last week heading into the second half against Kuemper, and the Rams scored 27-straight points.

The Trojans offense has not disappointed. Atlantic quarterback Caden Andersen leads all of Class 3A with 554-passing yards. Rasmussen leads Class 3A in receiving yards, with 291-yards, and tied for second in touchdown catches with three, and Dante Hedrington is coming off a 100-yards rushing effort last week against Kuemper.

Coach Brummer says the run defense has been good; the issue has been stopping the pass.

The Trojans face an undefeated Shenandoah team on Friday night. When scouting the Mustangs, Brummer noted three players his squad must identify. Blake Herrold, Jayden Dickerson, and Beau Gardner.

The kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 F.M. and video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com, ks957. Click on this link for the video stream.

Western Iowa Today

Harlan ready for tough test from Glenwood

(Harlan) Harlan hosts Glenwood Friday in a matchup of 2-1 teams. Harlan has put together back-to-back wins including a 42-14 decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday. Glenwood comes in on the heels of a 40-6 triumph against Abraham Lincoln. Cyclone coach Todd Bladt comments on the Rams. “They like to sling it around a little bit and they have some big linemen they like to run behind. It’s going to be quite a hard hitting game I think. They have some big boys and will try to put pressure on our offensive linemen.”
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside boys earn title and girls place 2nd at Red Oak

(Red Oak) The 3rd Annual Paul Fish Cross Country Invitational was held Monday at Red Oak Country Club. Team champions were the Riverside boys and Clarinda girls. Individual winners were Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and Mayson Hartley. The Clarinda girls scored 19 points. Hartley won the race in 20:19. Teammate...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Boy’s Fourth at Ballard Cross Country Meet

(Ballard) The Atlantic Boy’s finished fourth at the 42 Annual Mike Carr Invitational Cross Country Meet at Ballard on Tuesday. The Trojans scored 127-points, led by Alex Sonntag’s 12th-place finish. Bennett Whetstone, 23; Christian Thompson, 25; Tyrell Williams, 33, Mason McFadden, 34th, Braden Spurr, 40; and Talon Lajeuness, 42.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with Harlan’s Mark Kohorst

(Harlan) He’s spent 31 years coaching in the Hawkeye Ten and has no inclination to slow down any time soon. Harlan’s Mark Kohorst joins the “Why I Coach” series. Kohorst has been involved in football, basketball, track, and tennis. After spending his first five years of at Kuemper Catholic, he found great opportunity at Harlan. “Probably been the best move of my life. I’ve been here for 26 years and have so many unbelievable memories because of that. I feel fortunate to be at Harlan because basically the expectation is to win state championships. At a lot of schools that’s not the case, but here it is. I wouldn’t want to be any other place than here because of that. Some people might consider that pressure, but I like that atmosphere.”
HARLAN, IA
Harlan School District Bond Issue Special Election Tuesday

(Harlan) Harlan Community School District School Special Bond issue election is tomorrow. District patrons are voting on a $22.1 million bond issue; the school district would also contribute $9.1 million from its state funding. Harlan Schools Superintendent Jenny Barnett says the project includes renovations and upgrades to all four buildings...
HARLAN, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Serious crash in Ashland

A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro. An apartment complex for adults with developmental disabilities is in the works. Drought leaving farmers worried. Updated: 17 hours ago. For the first time...
ASHLAND, NE
newwaysministry.org

Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy

Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
104.5 KDAT

Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River

Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to an incident Friday morning after a mower went into the water at Boys Town. A Boys Town Police spokesman said they responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. and found the mower upside-down in the lake. A trapped person was...
BOYS TOWN, NE
Mike James Mikels Obituary

Mike James Mikels, son of Michael and Sanda (Beauchamp) Mikels was born on December 17, 1965 in Harlan, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. He attended Harlan Community High School, graduating with the class of 1984. After high school, Mike joined the United States Army, he served his country honorably until April 1986.
HARLAN, IA
Council Bluffs woman injured in motorcycle vs deer accident

(Mills Co.) A Council Bluffs woman was injured in a motorcycle vs deer accident in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies were called to the accident at 31184 Highway 34 at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Friday, September 9th. When a Deputy arrived on scene, rescue personnel and witnesses were assisting with the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, 60-year-old Pamela Hoselton, who just collided with a deer.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Nebraska man arrested following a pursuit in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co) A Nebraska man was arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 34 near the intersection of T Avenue on a black, unplated Pontiac Grand Am. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jennings of Omaha, sped off. A short pursuit ensued with speeds reaching up to 110 mph. The vehicle entered the ditch upright near 200th Street and Highway 34 as Jennings attempted to flee on foot. Montgomery County deputies apprehended Jennings and detained two other adult passengers. Also located in the vehicle was a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.
Montgomery County Bridge Project on Schedule

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Engineer Karen Albert reported to the County Supervisors this week that the Gardner Ranch Bridge project is nearing completion. Albert says the contractor has 13.5 working days left on the contract, and pending any weather delays, the project is scheduled for completion on September 23. In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

