Atlantic and Shenandoah matchup in Non-District Football Game on Friday

(Atlantic) Atlantic travels to Shenandoah on Friday night for a non-district contest with the Mustangs. The game will be broadcast on 95.7 FM and video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com. (Click Here to Watch the Game) when it’s live on Friday evening.

Shenandoah is (2-0), with wins over Missouri Valley, 36-24, and Nodaway Valley, 20-7. The Trojans head into week three with losses to Glenwood, 43-27, and Kuemper last week, 37-22.

Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer says they are disappointed in the outcomes of their first two-non district games. Coach Brummer says the team is not finishing. The Trojans led 22-10 last week heading into the second half against Kuemper, and the Rams scored 27-straight points.

The Trojans offense has not disappointed. Atlantic quarterback Caden Andersen leads all of Class 3A with 554-passing yards. Rasmussen leads Class 3A in receiving yards, with 291-yards, and tied for second in touchdown catches with three, and Dante Hedrington is coming off a 100-yards rushing effort last week against Kuemper.

Coach Brummer says the run defense has been good; the issue has been stopping the pass.

The Trojans face an undefeated Shenandoah team on Friday night. When scouting the Mustangs, Brummer noted three players his squad must identify. Blake Herrold, Jayden Dickerson, and Beau Gardner.

The kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 F.M. and video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com, ks957. Click on this link for the video stream.