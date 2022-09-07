Read full article on original website
Kick time for key Wisconsin vs. Ohio State showdown updated for Week 4
Wisconsin and Ohio State will face each other at an updated kick time on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET., per Ohio State associate athletic director Jerry Emig. The update came less than 2 weeks before the game was set to take place. The B1G matchup could...
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
Toledo LB Dallas Gant, formerly with Ohio State, discusses playing Buckeyes for first time since transfer
Dallas Gant was a 4-star recruit when he signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes out of the class of 2018. He graduated in the spring of 2022 and, with his remaining year of eligibility, opted to return to his hometown and transfer to Toledo, where his father was a former football player and his mother was a cheerleader.
Ohio State football: Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka looking like the new duo to watch for Buckeyes
Ohio State fans might have a feeling of deja vu. After enjoying big seasons from a wide receiver tandem of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes are producing another pair of standout receivers who could well be All-Big Ten (if not All-America) performers. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the anticipated...
Colin Simmons, 5-star EDGE, gets offer from B1G program
Colin Simmons found himself with an offer from a B1G powerhouse on Monday night. He is an edge rusher from Duncanville, Texas. Ohio State is the latest B1G team to offer Simmons. Simmons is a 5-star edge rusher from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 2 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit from Texas.
CJ Stroud on Ohio State's recent play: 'We’re winning. If you don’t like it, cool. I don’t care'
Ohio State is undefeated, 2-0. It hasn’t exactly been overly dominant, or even pretty at times. But the Buckeyes look the part of a top 5 team in the country. Yet still, the criticism flows and quarterback CJ Stroud has heard plenty of it. Does he care? Not particularly.
Ryan Day updates outlook for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming following Week 2 absences
The No. 3 Ohio State had a 45-12 dominating home win versus Arkansas State and the Buckeyes did it without wide receivers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After the game, head coach Ryan Day wants to be sure they are 100% before starting for Ohio State, according to 11W’s Griffin Storm.
