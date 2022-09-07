ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
Colin Simmons, 5-star EDGE, gets offer from B1G program

Colin Simmons found himself with an offer from a B1G powerhouse on Monday night. He is an edge rusher from Duncanville, Texas. Ohio State is the latest B1G team to offer Simmons. Simmons is a 5-star edge rusher from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 2 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit from Texas.
