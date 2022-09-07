Read full article on original website
The New PS5 Model Changed More Than You Realized
With little fanfare, Sony managed to release a new version of the PS5 last month without anyone noticing. Well, almost anyone. It turns out that tech enthusiasts have already gotten their hands on the new model and begun testing its internal components. Perhaps surprisingly – considering that the new model isn't an official upgrade or Pro version – Sony changed more than fans may have realized.
How Does The PS5's DualSense Edge Compare To The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller?
During Gamescom 2022, the console war between Xbox and PlayStation heated up yet again. During the event, PlayStation introduced the world to its brand new advanced controller, the DualSense Edge. Of course, as is the case with most news regarding PlayStation, this revelation invited a comparison: Is the DualSense Edge, a controller intended for more competitive gamers, better than Xbox's own special edition controller, the Elite Series 2? While a definitive answer to that question may be up for debate, it is certainly worth taking an in-depth look at both devices.
Everything Added In PS5's September 2022 System Update
It may not feel like it, but the PlayStation 5 has been on the market for almost two years now, and although the cost of a PS5 has increased, so has the number of features available on the device. For example, the new revamped PlayStation Plus has changed how the system functions for many people. Additionally, a handful of firmware updates have added new functionality to the device and improved its stability.
Only One Sega Genesis Game Had A Colored Variant Cartridge
Physical video games are largely a thing of the past. Though gamers can still obtain physical copies of games through traditional stores or online retailers, the physical game market accounts for less than 20% of all video game sales these days with most video game enthusiasts preferring to purchase their favorite titles digitally through online marketplaces (per Statista). However, in previous generations of gaming, physical copies were the only option. These physical games came in various types, be it discs or cartridges. One example of the latter for the Sega Genesis — a console that produced many classic titles such as "Mortal Kombat" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" — stands out as unique, even if it's only for the aesthetics.
PlayStation 5's New Covers Didn't Get The Reaction Sony Hoped For
PlayStation has announced the next colorway for the PS5 and fans aren't impressed. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the next wave of PS5 accessories is the Gray Camouflage series, which features a PS5 DualSense, console cover, and Pulse 3D wireless headset. "The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel," VP of Brand, Hardware, and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment Isabelle Tomatis said in the blog post. Sony has previously released a number of solid color controllers and console covers, featuring black, red, blue, pink, and purple previously. The Gray Camouflage accessories will go on sale October 14. PlayStation has not announced a price for any of the new camouflage products.
Why Multiple Companies Sued Nintendo Over The Wii
Remember the class action lawsuits against Nintendo over the Joy-Con drift issue? While Nintendo finally acknowledged the problem and apologized to Switch owners in 2020, it didn't stop the lawsuits from piling up. Over five years after releasing the console, Nintendo continues to deal with legal action on the matter, with another potential lawsuit returning to the spotlight as recently as March 2022 (per Axios). Though Nintendo's Toru Yamashita revealed that newer Joy-Cons feature improved components, including those packaged with the OLED model, it looks like the company might be fielding this issue in court for a while.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
The 30 Best Nintendo 64 Games Of All Time Ranked
Nintendo is an undisputed juggernaut in the world of gaming, having held down the fort in the home console market for well over three decades at this point. From the early days of the firing up the Nintendo Entertainment Center in the living to the modern era of taking your Switch everywhere you go, Nintendo has made consoles that appeal to gamers' needs and hit them with warm feelings of nostalgia.
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
Why Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Auto Battles Are A Major Development For The Series
Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have released a bunch of new information about the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." The next mainline entries in the "Pokémon" series are set to introduce a ton of new features, like the ability to tackle gyms in any order. It's also set to introduce the internet's new favorite Pokémon, LeChonk. Additionally, a new feature announced by the Pokémon Company will let your Pokémon run off and battle all on their own.
Meta Quest 2 Vs PSVR: Which VR Headset Is Better?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's a chaotic world out there, and in an effort to remove oneself from that chaos, video games are an excellent form of escape that have skyrocketed from a niche hobby into a mainstream lifestyle. This has greatly been helped by the huge technological advancements that have made video games more immersive than ever before. In a step to make them even more engaging, virtual reality games have gradually become a fixture of the gaming landscape. In order to experience these virtual worlds, you have to buy a headset for access.
The GameCube Puzzle Platformer You Likely Never Played
The Gamecube might not be the Nintendo console that stands above the rest, but it does have its positives. With massive titles like "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and hidden gems like "I-Ninja," the Gamecube had a lot to offer at the time. In fact, there were some games that took hundreds of hours to beat on the Gamecube, which is longer than many games that have been released 20 years later.
Xbox Chat Is Getting This Much-Needed Overhaul
Background noise, like a fan or voices in another room, can make it difficult for teammates to hear each other during co-op play — a problem that can typically be solved with noise suppression. Voice chat for Xbox Series X|S parties has lacked this major feature since release. As of the most recent OS update released on September 6, 2022, for Xbox Series X and S consoles, party members now have the option to enable noise suppression for their own voice.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - What We Know So Far
The rough history of "Cyberpunk 2077" is well-documented. Once one of the most hyped up games in recent memory, CD Projekt's futuristic action-RPG was marred by glitches when it first launched in December 2020, an obvious byproduct of the game being rushed to market in an unfinished state after multiple delays. The launch was so bad, in fact, that PlayStation booted "Cyberpunk 2077" from its online store only a week after its release due to its countless bugs and many of its players demanding a refund. The game wouldn't return until June 2021. Despite its notoriously horrendous launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" would be given a litany of bug-fixing patches that practically made it a brand new game after its release and has gained a cult following that has demanded more content — namely story-based DLC — be added to the game.
The Real Reason Xbox Hasn't Unveiled Fable
"Fable" fans have been dying for news on the upcoming entry in Xbox's venerable fantasy series ever since its initial announcement over two years ago. As evidenced by Xbox's apology for a "Fable" tweet, fans are practically chomping at the bit just to have any kind of update or possible peek at the game's development progress. While we still don't have any new trailers or exciting gameplay videos to dissect, there are plenty of reasons for fans to keep their excitement alive.
Nintendo's Inspiration For Miis Can Be Traced Back To The SNES
The Nintendo Wii is one of Nintendo's biggest success stories. According to Nintendo, the home console sold over 101 million units, placing it among the best-selling consoles from the company. While the Wii wasn't the flashiest gaming console (it wasn't even high-def), it had plenty of hidden gems for players to discover. The console also featured Miis, a now-iconic part of Nintendo's digital ecosystem.
Splatoon 3 Is Exceeding All Expectations
Early "Splatoon 3" reactions were all saying the same thing, with critics praising the game as a strong continuation of the series. With save data bonuses for players moving on from "Splatoon 2," new multiplayer maps and weapons, and an always active Salmon Run mode with several new boss enemies including the King Salmonid encounter, there's plenty of reasons for both longtime fans and those new to the franchise to dive in.
Assassin's Creed Mirage - What We Know So Far
While Ubisoft had "Assassin's Creed" fans seeing red when it announced its intention to revoke access to "Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD" on Steam, the company's recent Ubisoft Forward event was its chance to make amends by offering a bigger look at what fans can hope to look forward to. In addition to news about an "Assassin's Creed" Netflix series and a first look at the mobile game temporarily titled "Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade," Ubisoft gave gamers the first big look at the next flagship entry in the series: "Assassin's Creed: Mirage."
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Kirby Game Of All Time
Kirby is perhaps one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, with the little guy even earning a Grammy. It's hard to believe that Kirby almost didn't become video game character, especially given how beloved he is among fans. That doesn't mean every single Kirby game has been a hit, however. One Kirby game in particular, "Kirby Mass Attack," didn't quite meet expectations, selling a mere 1.06 million copies, according to an official Nintendo financial briefing. This is a far cry from the highest-selling Kirby title, "Kirby's Dream Land," which sold a whopping 5.13 million copies (per Nintendo Wire).
