Vivian, LA

KSLA

Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dry and more comfortable weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today will have been the most eventful day of the forecast and it’s not even all that exciting. Lows tonight are looking to drop to the mid and upper-60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sees a slight chance for an isolated shower...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Students in Bossier Parish observing new Celebrate Freedom Week

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In Bossier Parish, students are learning about what freedom means. Back on Aug. 1, Louisiana House Bill 88 passed and was enacted as law. The new law requires schools to observe Celebrate Freedom Week each year in September. During this week, students will learn about the Constitution, hear from 2nd Circuit Judge Jeff Cox and learn about everyday obstacles people face. Jane Smith, president of Republican Women of Bossier, spoke to students at Apollo Elementary on Monday morning (Sept. 12) about the preamble.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots. Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School. A spokeswoman for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Arrive Alive tour visiting BPCC on Sept. 12

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Arrive Alive Tour, a drunken and distracted driving simulator and reportedly the only marijuana driving simulator, will be at Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 E. Texas St. on Monday, Sept. 12. The tour’s safe driving campaign will be set up in the Bossier...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered a man’s body near the road on Hershel McCoy Road. On Sept. 10 at 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call about an unconscious man near the road. When deputies arrived, they found Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas dead. Investigators were notified and immediately arrived on the scene.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
KSLA

Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock, 31, was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. The manner in which Reddock was found indicated to the Harrison County deputies who responded that Reddock was the victim of a homicide, as he had been stabbed multiple times. An investigation was immediately initiated.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting public’s help finding check theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks. A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime Stoppers released pictures Sept. 10 showing images of the alleged suspect and is requesting the public’s help locating the man.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

