KSLA
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
KSLA
Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd. “Shreveport...
KSLA
Dry and more comfortable weather ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today will have been the most eventful day of the forecast and it’s not even all that exciting. Lows tonight are looking to drop to the mid and upper-60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sees a slight chance for an isolated shower...
KSLA
Students in Bossier Parish observing new Celebrate Freedom Week
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In Bossier Parish, students are learning about what freedom means. Back on Aug. 1, Louisiana House Bill 88 passed and was enacted as law. The new law requires schools to observe Celebrate Freedom Week each year in September. During this week, students will learn about the Constitution, hear from 2nd Circuit Judge Jeff Cox and learn about everyday obstacles people face. Jane Smith, president of Republican Women of Bossier, spoke to students at Apollo Elementary on Monday morning (Sept. 12) about the preamble.
KSLA
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office is working to address a case backlog and start training for the DA-elect early. Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson explains how he and John Moore, the District Attorney-elect, are working together before Moore is sworn in as DA in January.
KSLA
Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
KSLA
Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots. Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School. A spokeswoman for...
KSLA
Arrive Alive tour visiting BPCC on Sept. 12
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Arrive Alive Tour, a drunken and distracted driving simulator and reportedly the only marijuana driving simulator, will be at Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 E. Texas St. on Monday, Sept. 12. The tour’s safe driving campaign will be set up in the Bossier...
KSLA
Man killed, left near roadway in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) discovered a man’s body near the road on Hershel McCoy Road. On Sept. 10 at 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call about an unconscious man near the road. When deputies arrived, they found Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas dead. Investigators were notified and immediately arrived on the scene.
KSLA
Family Fun Block Party being thrown by NWLA Makerspace, 318 Makes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The NWLA Makerspace and creative group 318 Makes is inviting the public to bring their families to enjoy its Family Fun Block Party. The party begins on Sept 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a morning filled with music, family, food, and fun for all ages.
KSLA
Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
KSLA
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston is the site of a trial involving two states; it’s a gruesome case that leaders there say has never happened before in the area. In October of 2020, Taylor Parker was arrested in Idabel, Okla., and later...
KSLA
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A substitute physical education teacher is accused of encouraging students to commit a battery and bully a classmate, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts...
KSLA
Documents detailing alleged harassment between mayoral candidate & victim released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman filed a protective order in Caddo Parish against one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates, Melvin Slack Jr. Now documents showing more details have been released. The restraining order was granted by a judge Aug. 22. Despite Slack’s original position denying contacting the victim, who...
KSLA
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock, 31, was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. The manner in which Reddock was found indicated to the Harrison County deputies who responded that Reddock was the victim of a homicide, as he had been stabbed multiple times. An investigation was immediately initiated.
KSLA
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - If you have about 25 million you can buy them all, although it’s doubtful that will happen. A Marshall man is about to auction off his car collection with the help of Sotheby’s. Gene Ponder has a thing for cars, which is kind of...
KSLA
Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting public’s help finding check theft suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks. A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime Stoppers released pictures Sept. 10 showing images of the alleged suspect and is requesting the public’s help locating the man.
KSLA
Greenwood residents pay respects at new veterans memorial
Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. Some people in attendance were relatives of those who buried items in the capsule back in ‘72.
