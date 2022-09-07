ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Caribbean Cruise guest killed by shark while snorkeling

By Joe Hiti
 5 days ago

A woman was killed while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday after being attacked by a shark. The woman was a passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise, according to a spokesperson for the cruise line.

The woman, 58, from Pennsylvania, was a passenger of Harmony of the Seas, which had arrived in the Bahamas on Tuesday morning, ABC News reported.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told CBS News that a shark attacked her while she was "on an independent shore excursion."

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the cruise line said.

The woman has not been identified further, but the Royal Bahamas Police Force did share that she was with her family of five on their trip.

She was attacked while snorkeling near Green Cay at approximately 3 p.m. The snorkeling location is a popular spot in the northern Bahamas, according to Chrislyn Skippings, a police spokesperson.

"It's unfortunate," she told the Associated Press.

Her attacker has been identified as a bull shark by the woman's family.

After being pulled from the water, the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the cruise line shared.

Daily Mail

REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system

A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida

A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
ORLANDO, FL
