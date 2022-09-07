Royal Caribbean Cruise guest killed by shark while snorkeling

A woman was killed while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday after being attacked by a shark. The woman was a passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise, according to a spokesperson for the cruise line.

The woman, 58, from Pennsylvania, was a passenger of Harmony of the Seas, which had arrived in the Bahamas on Tuesday morning, ABC News reported.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told CBS News that a shark attacked her while she was "on an independent shore excursion."

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the cruise line said.

The woman has not been identified further, but the Royal Bahamas Police Force did share that she was with her family of five on their trip.

She was attacked while snorkeling near Green Cay at approximately 3 p.m. The snorkeling location is a popular spot in the northern Bahamas, according to Chrislyn Skippings, a police spokesperson.

"It's unfortunate," she told the Associated Press.

Her attacker has been identified as a bull shark by the woman's family.

After being pulled from the water, the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the cruise line shared.