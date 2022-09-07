ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

heraldcourier.com

Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
PUBLIC SAFETY
heraldcourier.com

TennCare: Update may have disclosed personal information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
TENNESSEE STATE
heraldcourier.com

SCHAPIRO | Long-ago LGBTQ fight could shape Youngkin’s anti-green push

A fellow Republican’s legal reasoning 16 years ago affirming obstacles to equal rights for LGBTQ Virginians could complicate for Gov. Glenn Youngkin an unrelated matter that also makes him squeamish: protections for the environment. In February 2006, Attorney General Bob McDonnell, who would be elected governor three years later,...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

FEMA offering flooding victims home rebuilding tips

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods. The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday. Listen now and subscribe:...
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Continued rental assistance is available for eligible people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

Youngkin: I have the power to pull out of RGGI

For Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the problem with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is that it’s a market that sends the wrong signals to the wrong people. And so Youngkin and Democratic legislators, along with environmentalists across the state, are drawing battle lines over the 11-state carbon market, in which power companies can buy or sell carbon dioxide credits. They can be buyers, if their CO2 emissions exceed a cap, or sellers, if they want to get some extra money for emitting less of the greenhouse gas than their cap.
VIRGINIA STATE

