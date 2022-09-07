Read full article on original website
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Popular Ocean City Restaurant Closing After Ten Years
The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
Now, That’s a Car Fire! Cape May, NJ Blaze Explodes [VIDEO]
The small community of Town Bank in Lower Twp, Cape May County had its own impromptu fireworks show for a short time on Monday evening when a car engulfed in flames began to make explosions sounds as it burned. First things first, though. No one was injured in the blaze,...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Open Letter to the Motorcyclist on Ocean Heights in EHT
I also watch for you. At every stoplight. At every stop sign. I look left, then right, then left - and, sometimes a quick check both ways again. I check the road in front of me. I check my mirrors for what's behind me. I'm always looking for you. I'm...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
Smoothie King Rounds Out Newly-Built Strip of Eateries in Gloucester Township, NJ
The new building that replaced the old Denny's restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township is now fully occupied with tenants with the arrival of Smoothie King. The health food option is the third eatery to join the complex at the intersection of Emerson Ave. Earlier this summer, Chipotle Mexican...
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
YAY! Sea Isle City, NJ Street Parking is Free Again!
Still planning to visit Sea Isle City? Good news! Street parking is back to being free!. While so many vacationers have gone back to where they came, with Labor Day Weekend behind us and the new school year starting, there's still what we call "locals summer." And one of the...
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Water Pressure Issues Expected In Somers Point, NJ, For The Next Month
How about all this rain we're getting here in Atlantic County this week?. It certainly was a rainy start to the new school year for folks in South Jersey this September. Many parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties experienced some flooding due to all of the rainfall the region experienced over the last few days. Videos were posted to social media from places like Ocean City and Somers Point that show just how hard the rain fell over the first few days of the new month.
Historic Wildwood Crest motel saved from demolition, sold for $10 million
One of the last legacy pieces of the doo-wop era will get a second life in Wildwood Crest.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Galloway Police Seek Victims of Woman’s Fraud Schemes
Galloway Police are taking a more aggressive approach to find potential victims of a fraud artist who has been preying on local people with bogus investment schemes. Police say Wei Song, 59, and her boyfriend Botao Liu, 52, conspired to rip off people, especially those who speak only Chinese or limited English. Song and Liu are in custody in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
