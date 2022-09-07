ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Travel Maven

This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PILESGROVE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Water Pressure Issues Expected In Somers Point, NJ, For The Next Month

How about all this rain we're getting here in Atlantic County this week?. It certainly was a rainy start to the new school year for folks in South Jersey this September. Many parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties experienced some flooding due to all of the rainfall the region experienced over the last few days. Videos were posted to social media from places like Ocean City and Somers Point that show just how hard the rain fell over the first few days of the new month.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Galloway Police Seek Victims of Woman’s Fraud Schemes

Galloway Police are taking a more aggressive approach to find potential victims of a fraud artist who has been preying on local people with bogus investment schemes. Police say Wei Song, 59, and her boyfriend Botao Liu, 52, conspired to rip off people, especially those who speak only Chinese or limited English. Song and Liu are in custody in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

