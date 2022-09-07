Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
RELATED PEOPLE
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Alabama-Texas Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Shortly before kickoff, the University of Texas band played the national anthem. ESPN's College GameDay took a brief break to show the anthem, which fans loved. "Love hearing the college bands playing the...
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living Apart After ‘Epic Fight’ About His Football Career
Trouble in paradise? According to anonymous sources who reportedly spoke to People Magazine, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been fighting about the NFL player’s decision to play another season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, have allegedly felt “a lot of tension” in their marriage after Brady made the choice to keep working.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today
Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit. Rodgers is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor
Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Dropped Pass Goes Viral
We've seen what happens when Aaron Rodgers doesn't trust his receivers and this is a face you never want to see as a young wideout. After rookie Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown, cameras cut to Aaron Rodgers whose expression said it all... "If you are a rookie wideout who...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0