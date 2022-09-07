The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Monday, wrapping up a nine-month deployment to U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. The Truman got underway Dec. 1, 2021. It had been scheduled to move on to U.S. 5th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in the Middle East. But shortly after its arrival in the Mediterranean Sea, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the carrier to remain there due to Russia’s build up of forces on Ukraine’s border. In March, Lloyd announced that the deployment would be extended in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO