TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
TechRadar

Does the iPhone 14 come with a charger?

The iPhone 14 has been revealed, alongside its Pro variants. Featuring two screen options, an improved camera, and smart new satellite calling technology, there’s never been a better time to buy an iPhone. One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is Apple’s commitment to its Lightning port. While the tech...
TechRadar

iOS 16 features – which are coming to your iPhone?

While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra vs Garmin Fenix 7: Which watch is right for you?

Apple has released the most significant new product in the Apple Watch line, arguably since its earliest days. It’s the Apple Watch Ultra, a tough and longer-lasting smartwatch made for adventuring types who need something a bit more rugged. It takes aim at the audience who until now may...
TechRadar

Google could already be working on a Pixel Tablet Pro

Google has already told us that it's working on a Pixel Tablet, with a full unveiling expected sometime in 2023, but it appears that there's also an as-yet-unannounced Pro version of the slate coming down the line as well. Some digging into the latest Android 13 code by 9to5Google (opens...
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: how do the specs compare?

Apple has finally taken the wraps off the iPhone 14 – and an awful lot of iPhone 11 owners will be taking note. Does the latest iPhone look like a worthwhile upgrade? We’re not quite ready with our full review yet, but we do have all the facts and figures to help you make a decision on that iPhone 14 pre-order.
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
TechRadar

What Android 13 will mean for your business

As part of its rollout of Android 13 (opens in new tab), Google has released more details (opens in new tab) on the raft of new quality-of-life and security features it says are designed to make the lives of business users easier. While the features targeting professionals may be more...
TechRadar

iPhone 14 colors: every shade, including 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

There are a lot of things to consider when buying a phone in the iPhone 14 line – first there’s the choice of which model, be it the iPhone 14 itself, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Then you need to consider how much storage you want. But just as importantly there’s also the choice of color.
TechRadar

Kodak Matrix QLED TVs now in India - They are priced attractively

QLED Google TVs are arriving in India in a big way. And many of them are taking the same route. We saw the French brand Thomson and the German brand Blaupunkt announce their QLED TV series in India over the last few days. Both of them are incidentally are coming to India through the same contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL).
