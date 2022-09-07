Read full article on original website
Roseburg man arrested for alleged harassment
A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman in the 500 block of Southeast Sykes Avenue in Roseburg. A Roseburg Police report says that the 28-year-old man pulled a woman from his vehicle after she broke the door handle. The man allegedly held the 28-year-old woman down and forced the broken door handle into her mouth, telling her to “eat it” according to the police report.
Man charged for speed racing, DUII
An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte
EUGENE, Ore. - A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire. According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject. Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down...
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 10:15 p.m. the 42-year old allegedly damaged two vehicles after a verbal altercation in the 800 block West Harvard Avenue. The damage consisted of large horizontal gashes for both vehicles. The total damage amount was estimated to be over $3,000,
Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
WOMAN CITED FOR ALLEGED WEDNESDAY HIT AND RUN
A Roseburg woman was cited Thursday night for a Wednesday hit and run incident. A Roseburg Police report said on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. 37-year old Lakiesa Pierce allegedly struck a pedestrian in the intersection of Southeast Mosher Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street and then left the scene. The pedestrian reportedly suffered substantial pain as a result of the collision.
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
Middle school student reports being followed by suspicious adult
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers responded to an alleged incident earlier Friday morning where a suspicious adult followed a student in a van on their way to Roosevelt Middle School, according to the Eugene Police Department. Police say the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on September 9. EPD says the...
Deputies discover illegal grow operation while investigating stolen tractor report
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not expect to stumble upon an illegal cannabis grow operation while investigating the report of a stolen tractor. According to deputies, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s...
Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
POLICE JAIL MAN REPORTED TO BE SWINGING A CROW BAR
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 9:45 a.m. three separate witnesses called to say that the 32-year old was out of control in the 400 block of Southwest Oak Avenue, yelling and swinging a crow bar in the air. The witnesses also reported that the suspect had hit a porta potty multiple times as well as the asphalt in the parking lot of the American Legion building.
Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42. A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of...
Car total loss after RV fire in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A house is slightly damaged and a car is destroyed after an RV fire in Douglas County late Friday night. Douglas County Fire officials said around 11:39 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the 3100 block of Follett Street in the Newton Creek area of Roseburg for an RV fire in front of a home.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS BURNING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged reckless burning incident early Sunday. An RPD report just before 1:30 am. 34-year old Michelle Montelione was reported to be starting fires on the hillside of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Edenbower Boulevard. Officers could not locate her initially but found her later. Montelione was charged with reckless burning, recklessly endangering another and second-degree criminal trespass.
BOTH DRIVERS CITED FOLLOWING EARLY MORNING WRECK
Both drivers were cited following an early morning wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. An investigation revealed that the driver of a pickup rear ended another pickup while it was stopped for a red light.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:50 p.m. the 46-year old was detained after allegedly throwing rocks and hitting a man in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard., She was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $8,750.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged shoplifting incident Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. 32-year old Joshua Vernon allegedly attempted to push a cart full of merchandise out of Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. An officer made contact with the suspect near the garden center and detained him. The officer learned Vernon had been trespassed from the store a year ago for shoplifting.
Oakridge animal rescue owners evacuate with eight dogs
EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of people who live in Oakridge and the surrounding areas are temporarily sheltering at both the Lane Events Center and Lane Community College as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow. As of Sunday morning, the fire was reported at 85,926 acres. Officials said the fire...
Driver charged with murder after killing woman in tent; injuring pedestrian in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police charged a Eugene man with second-degree murder on Thursday after he hit two people with an SUV, killing one, according to the Eugene Police Department. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to reports that a Toyota 4-Runner traveling south through Eugene on Highway 99 was...
