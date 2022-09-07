Fans Catch LOL Editing Mistake in ‘Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Photo: AFP

Oops! Did you catch that green screen mistake in the new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ? Eagle-eyed fans hilariously shared the flaw on Twitter and the photos will make you laugh.

In Season One, Episode Three, which premiered in August, fans noticed an editing mistake that was made on King Viserys' hand.

"Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers #hotd ," one viewer tweeted, along with the evidence.

The editing flaw brought back fans to remember GOT's #CoffeeGate.