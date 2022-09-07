ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Catch LOL Editing Mistake in ‘Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

By Sierra Marquina
 5 days ago
Photo: AFP

Oops! Did you catch that green screen mistake in the new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ? Eagle-eyed fans hilariously shared the flaw on Twitter and the photos will make you laugh.

In Season One, Episode Three, which premiered in August, fans noticed an editing mistake that was made on King Viserys' hand.

"Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers #hotd ," one viewer tweeted, along with the evidence.

The editing flaw brought back fans to remember GOT's #CoffeeGate.

The Guardian

Strawberry Mansion review – quirky but endearing dreamscape sci-fi romance

This charming if decidedly silly sci-fi love story unfolds in a near future where clothes and home furnishings look much like the stuff we have today – while some of the tech equipment the props department came up with looks like the prizewinners at a primary school art fair. For example, there’s a headset people can put on as they go to bed, a mass of wires and twinkly fairy lights, which stops invasive advertising (designed to implant the desire for fried chicken or soft drinks) getting into the sleeper’s dreams. Another looks like a cardboard box with dials painted on it.
MOVIES
