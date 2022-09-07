Read full article on original website
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
Lincoln Airport to become official airport of the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During its August meeting, the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors approved an agreement making the Lincoln Airport the official airport of Husker Athletics. United Airlines previously announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for big football games. “We are happy to...
Officer sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Lincoln police cruiser. It happened early Thursday morning on northwest 48th St. near the Lincoln airport. Authorities said a Lincoln Police Officer crossed the center line while driving and side-swiped a northbound pickup. The officer has not been identified. Lincoln...
Portion of North 98th Street to Close September 12
(KFOR Lincoln September 10, 2022) Beginning Monday, September 12, North 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only. This project is scheduled to be completed by September 19. The recommended detour...
Worker accidentally sparked grass fire in north Lincoln, battalion chief says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One worker unintentionally set a field ablaze while working in north Lincoln, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a grass fire midday Friday near 48th and Superior Streets. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said units could see smoke from a couple of miles...
Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said. The car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home, the Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday.
New Traffic Pattern at Lincoln South Beltway East Interchange
(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2022) Starting Friday, September 9th, traffic at the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway will be moved into a new configuration using existing Highway 2 and a portion of the new east interchange between Yankee Hill Road and 134th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 EB closed at I-680 due to semi crash
According to Omaha Police, I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash and will be closed for several hours.
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
LFR Rescues Bicyclist From Deadman’s Run
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to 70th and P Street around 5:30 Friday morning after a bicyclist ended up at the bottom of Deadman’s Run. “Our crews got there and found the person down int he ravine, approximately 20 feet down with a bicycle nearby,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. The man was found at the edge of the water.
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The WC-135W Tail 667 first soared across the skies in 1962 and 36,000 flight hours later, it was officially retired at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday. Lovingly called “Old Busted” by some of its former crew, 667 emerged out of the “Constant Phoenix” program aimed at monitoring atomic activity.
Officer in marked car was ‘tired’ when he crashed into truck, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer in a marked cruiser was looking for a place to rest when he collided with a truck early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 3 a.m., the officer crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra near Northwest 48th and Benton Streets.
Thursday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
Man rescued from Deadman’s Run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders rescued a man who was found at the bottom of a ravine in Deadman’s Run Friday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 70th and P Streets just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. According to firefighters, crews found a person...
NDOT Tackles Impaired Driving Ahead of Husker Gameday
(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2022) Saturday’s Husker home football game will provide plenty of excitement for Nebraska fans, but make sure to not commit the ultimate gameday fumble: impaired driving. Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that drinking while impaired by alcohol or drugs can have serious, life-threatening...
Former Omaha police captain testifies: 'I was devastated'
Seven years after a female Omaha police captain filed an internal affairs complaint alleging that a male colleague had harassed and been hostile toward her, she learned the complaint hadn’t been properly investigated. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez says that as she contemplated her next steps, she decided in April 2017 to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
