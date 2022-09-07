Read full article on original website
This Is When the Queen’s Funeral Will Be Held, According to ‘Operation London Bridge’
Early this afternoon, Buckingham Palace released a statement with the somber news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. After reports came in that the monarch was experiencing poor health, the news was shared to the official royal family social media accounts, where they said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced their plans to take a break […]
Prince William & Kate Middleton Receive New Titles After Queen Elizabeth’s Passing
Prince William and Kate Middleton will face ample changes in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death, including brand-new titles. The royal couple have updated their official monikers now that King Charles has taken over the throne, as Hello! magazine points out. While they were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they will now go by an extended moniker: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
Camilla Parker Bowles Will No Longer Have to Curtsey to Other Family Members as Queen Consort
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, we can already see that a lot of changes are occurring within the royal family. Not only is the line of succession different, but royal titles are also being switched up. And now, even the etiquette rules are being adapted. One...
Voices: Are William and Harry the best of friends again? Don’t overthink it
They go together / Like ramma lamma lamma ka dinga da dinga dong – or at least they did. The discord between the Brothers Windsor has been gossip fodder for years, and these days it seems that the only time we see William and Harry in the same space is at family funerals.This week proved no different. On Thursday the Queen died, and a couple of days later the crowds waiting outside Windsor were treated to a rare event: the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing some family unity in the wake...
Royal Family Members Arrived at Balmoral Castle Just Before News Broke of Queen Elizabeth's Passing
The royal family is gathering at Balmoral Castle to honor Queen Elizabeth II. Today, multiple cars were seen entering the gates of the royal residence just before news broke that Queen Elizabeth has passed away. One of the vehicles was driven by Prince William, while the monarch’s son, Prince Andrew, sat in the passenger seat. The back row was occupied by Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie (Countess of Wessex).
Queen Elizabeth's coffin travels through Scotland, mourners line streets
EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday, past tens of thousands of mourners lining the route to pay tribute, many in sombre silence, some applauding and others in tears.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Are Eligible for Prince & Princess Titles After Queen’s Death
First, it was Prince William and Kate Middleton. And now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children have received new titles after Queen Elizabeth’s passing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s kids are now eligible to be called Prince Archie (3) and Princess Lilibet (1). This wasn’t the case before the monarch’s death, but now that King Charles has ascended the throne, the kids are entitled to royal prefixes.
The Hidden Meaning Behind Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Major New Titles
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, just received another new title. (And no, we’re not talking about the recent “Cornwall” addition.) Today, King Charles III addressed the world for the first time since he ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s passing. During his speech, the royal bestowed another moniker upon the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall: Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Important Reason Kate Middleton Couldn’t Travel to Scotland with Her Husband to See the Queen Yesterday
Upon learning of Queen Elizabeth's declining health, members of the royal family rushed to be by the monarch’s bedside in her final moments. The monarch was receiving medical treatment at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. However, one royal couldn’t join the rest of the family and chose to stay behind (for a good reason, of course).
Queen’s coffin travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh as thousands line route
The Queen’s coffin will travel over 100 miles on Sunday through the Scottish Highlands towards Edinburgh, with thousands of people packing the streets to watch it pass before it goes on public view.The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral on Edinburgh’s High Street for 24 hours from 5pm on Monday. Members of the royal family, including King Charles, will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.JOURNEY BEGINS AT 10AM SUNDAYThe hearse set off from Balmoral Castle at 10am in a convoy of cars before slowly making...
Princess Diana’s Brother Is Using Their Childhood Home to Honor the Late Queen Elizabeth
Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday, many members of the family have been showing their love for the monarch. From Prince William's touching letter on Instagram to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute on their Archewell site, the royals have been finding all kinds of ways to honor the memory of the late queen. And the latest to join the hoard is none other than Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer.
King Charles Promises to Carry on Queen’s Legacy in First Speech Following Her Passing
King Charles III is speaking out for the first time since his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passed away at age 96. Today, the 73-year-old royal addressed the commonwealth for the first time as the new King of England. In the speech (which was broadcast across the globe), King Charles thanked the late monarch for her service and promised to carry on her legacy.
The Second Elizabethan Age Draws to a Close as Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96
“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”. These were the famous words Queen Elizabeth II spoke on her 21st birthday during a speech...
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had a Rare Reunion as They Met with Mourners
It looks like the “Fab Four” are back together again. While it didn't happen under happy circumstances, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had a rare reunion this afternoon, as they went to meet mourners outside of Windsor Castle following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
‘The Crown’ Creator Shares How the Netflix Show Will Pay Respect to the Late Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the cast and crew of the Netflix series The Crown are taking a moment to pause in honor of the late monarch. Per a new report by Deadline, the show’s creator Peter Morgan has released an official statement regarding the status of the series. As the royal family mourns the queen’s death, Morgan shared that production for season five has come to a halt out of respect for the monarch’s passing.
Prince William Reflects on His Grandmother’s Legacy and Their Close Relationship in Emotional New IG Post
As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, we can't imagine how difficult it must be for her family. And as we send our messages of condolence, one royal just opened up about his feelings following her passing. In a surprise letter posted to Instagram, Prince William got...
