Long Beach, CA

Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say

By Fernando Haro Garcia
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

Police say a man was injured early Wednesday morning after being shot near Long Beach’s Coolidge Triangle neighborhood.

The shooting took place around 12:21 a.m. in the 400 block of East Artesia Boulevard. Officers responded to the area following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, and upon arrival, found a man that had been shot in the lower body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man told officers that he was in the area when an unknown suspect, identified only as a man, approached him. The two men got into a short argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to the LBPD.

No arrests were made as the suspect fled in an unknown direction prior to authorities arriving, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire personnel where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Long Beach police has publicly reported six shootings that resulted in injuries over the last five days; four of the shootings occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in West Long Beach, police say

