Freedom (male), aged 5, and Liberty (female) aged 5.5, are a pair of bonded black lab mixes. They have grown up together since puppies and were surrendered together by an owner whose living situation was dire. Both dogs are friendly, house- and crate-trained, and medium to low energy. They both need to lose some weight and we are working on that with their foster- Liberty weighs nearly 80 lbs and Freedom around 60.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO