Not too long ago, Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein was regarded as one of the best kickers in the NFL. Now, he finds himself in the doghouse of one of the worst teams in football. Zuerlein only hit on 1 of his 2 kicks on Sunday, and missed an extra point. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that the kicking game needs to be better.

