Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game

The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Joe Flacco
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Everyone Knows What Scott Frost's Next Coaching Job Will Be

It didn't take long for Nebraska to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment this season. And it was an even shorter amount of time for fans to speculate where he'll land next:. "O/U 3.5 Weeks before Frost is an analyst at Alabama?" asked SportsTalkATL's Jake. "Alabama Offensive Coordinator...
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today

Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit. Rodgers is...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Wilson On Ir
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor

Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
NFL
Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury. Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise. "I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans

Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Is "All In" On 1 College Football Team

Last weekend, the college football world watched as the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Oregon Ducks in their season-opener. Fans weren't sure what to expect from a Georgia team that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Well, a 49-3 beatdown of the Ducks show football fans that Georgia could be in for a repeat.
NFL
The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

