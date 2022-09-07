Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent 19 News investigation revealed dozens of teens spent more than one night in a Cuyahoga County office building in downtown Cleveland so far this year. Now, county officials are proposing ideas that could change both the lives of vulnerable children and their social workers.
Cuyahoga County awarded $1 million for central booking, diversion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding Cuyahoga County with $1 million in grants to bolster two county programs intended to keep some low-level crime suspects out of jail. The two federal grants are worth about $500,000 apiece. One will be used to support the diversion...
Cuyahoga County Council avoided sunshine for months while offering their slush funds to a favored few: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in stimulus funding, and without a public hearing or vote lined up their choices for projects. We’re talking about the 45,000 pages of emails we pored through on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial
Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
House Bill 99, allowing school employees to be armed, is now in effect in Ohio
CLEVELAND — House Bill 99, which allows school boards in Ohio to choose to arm certain school staff members, and lays out training requirements for those staff members, went into effect Monday, Sept. 12. “What the bill does is essentially reverts back to the prior practice of allowing local...
South Euclid enters into agreement for nine homes to be built on Greenvale Road; city made controversial purchase of the properties in 2006
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The culmination of a 16-year dream for which the city had hoped may be near, and Council President Ruth Gray and Mayor Georgine Welo couldn’t be happier. In was back in 2006, after police answered calls to several Greenvale Road duplexes for nuisance and criminal...
Instead of repairing Sidaway Bridge, amp up law enforcement in that part of the East Side
I was born and raised on Cleveland’s East Side. My grandmother owned a house on East 64th Street directly behind where the old Dan Dee Pretzel & Chips once stood. I remember the Dan Dee area quite well as a kid growing up in the 1970s and 1980s. This area was a dump site for trash and very isolated from public view. Bodies have been found there.
Motorists -- review school bus laws again: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- School is in its third week. Some motorists, however, still need to review the laws governing school buses and when to stop for them. It is quite simple: When on a road with fewer than four lanes -- like here in town -- all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction, must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus. You are to remain stopped until the bus begins to move or the bus driver signals you to proceed.
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down at end of school year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced Monday that he will step down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gordon has overseen Cleveland schools for 11 years and has ushered in a host of reforms, including the launch of the “Cleveland Plan,” an education reform initiative aimed at improving student performance district-wide, and the “Say Yes to Education” scholarship program.
East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft
Crime doesn’t pay. It seems like police officers would know that. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
Water spills into the streets in Parma
Water was seen spilling into the street near State Rd.
Akron City Council to host special meeting to put Citizens' Police Oversight Board on November ballot
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron City Council will host a special meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday to formally announce that a charter amendment proposing a Citizens' Police Oversight Board will be put on the November ballot. According to a release, "signatures, which have been verified by the Summit...
12 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.2 million or more in August; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Twelve Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.2 million in August, including two which sold for at least $2 million. The highest sales price in the county last month of $2.72 million for a home in Bay Village. Cities with multiple home sales of at...
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
International Overdose Awareness Day honors those lost to addiction
ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria was the site of a recent vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day. The Aug. 31 event honored the 143 overdose victims in Lorain County last year -- 34 females and 109 males. The statistics were featured on cutouts of silhouetted people at the door.
Knight Foundation to invest $31 million to transform University of Akron’s Polsky Building, support city arts initiatives
AKRON, Ohio – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced it will invest more than $31 million to rename and transform the University of Akron’s Polsky Building and support local arts initiatives. The University of Akron will receive $20 million to renovate the Polsky Building, which...
North Olmsted mayor announces proposed spending related to second round of ARPA funds
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Over the last year, North Olmsted has received $3,283,002 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. After proposing this spring that the first portion of $1,641,501 be used for investing in public safety, catalyzing economic development, reinvesting in neighborhoods, preserving community assets and improving city services, the mayor recently announced plans for the second round of funding.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
