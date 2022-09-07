ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial

Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
Cleveland.com

Motorists -- review school bus laws again: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- School is in its third week. Some motorists, however, still need to review the laws governing school buses and when to stop for them. It is quite simple: When on a road with fewer than four lanes -- like here in town -- all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction, must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus. You are to remain stopped until the bus begins to move or the bus driver signals you to proceed.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down at end of school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced Monday that he will step down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gordon has overseen Cleveland schools for 11 years and has ushered in a host of reforms, including the launch of the “Cleveland Plan,” an education reform initiative aimed at improving student performance district-wide, and the “Say Yes to Education” scholarship program.
93.1 WZAK

East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft

Crime doesn’t pay. It seems like police officers would know that. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
Cleveland.com

International Overdose Awareness Day honors those lost to addiction

ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria was the site of a recent vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day. The Aug. 31 event honored the 143 overdose victims in Lorain County last year -- 34 females and 109 males. The statistics were featured on cutouts of silhouetted people at the door.
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted mayor announces proposed spending related to second round of ARPA funds

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Over the last year, North Olmsted has received $3,283,002 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. After proposing this spring that the first portion of $1,641,501 be used for investing in public safety, catalyzing economic development, reinvesting in neighborhoods, preserving community assets and improving city services, the mayor recently announced plans for the second round of funding.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

