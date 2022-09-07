OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- School is in its third week. Some motorists, however, still need to review the laws governing school buses and when to stop for them. It is quite simple: When on a road with fewer than four lanes -- like here in town -- all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction, must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus. You are to remain stopped until the bus begins to move or the bus driver signals you to proceed.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO