Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's How Much Texas A&M Paid Appalachian State To Play At College Station
Texas A&M gave Appalachian State a big chunk of cash to come out and visit College Station for a non-conference game. The Mountaineers returned the favor by upsetting the No. 6 team in college football. That's right. The Aggies are no longer unbeated. App State upset No. 6 Texas A&M...
Everyone Knows What Scott Frost's Next Coaching Job Will Be
It didn't take long for Nebraska to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment this season. And it was an even shorter amount of time for fans to speculate where he'll land next:. "O/U 3.5 Weeks before Frost is an analyst at Alabama?" asked SportsTalkATL's Jake. "Alabama Offensive Coordinator...
Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game
The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans
Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Coach O's New Girlfriend Went Viral On Saturday
Coach O appears to be enjoying his life as a divorced, fired head football coach. The former LSU Tigers head coach, who got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the program, was spotted at a game over the weekend. Coach O was with his new girlfriend, apparently. "Hey,...
Nebraska Reveals How Much It's Paying Scott Frost
Scott Frost is no longer the head coach at Nebraska, but he's walking away a rich man. The Huskers announced on Sunday that they've fired the former quarterback turned head coach. Frost is getting his full contract buyout, too. The Huskers will be paying all of Frost's $15 million contract...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo
It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Makes School History
With Scott Frost's ousting as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers today, Mickey Joseph takes over as the new interim head coach. And he's made some unique history in the process. According to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, Joseph makes history as the first African-American head coach in...
Nebraska's Casey Thompson Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss
Nebraska's Casey Thompson did more than enough to get the win on Saturday, throwing for over 300 yards and scoring four total touchdowns, but the Huskers still found a way to lose to FCS Georgia Southern. After the game, the Texas transfer was asked where Nebraska goes from here. To...
Look: Video Emerges Of Scott Frost Leaving Nebraska Sunday
Nebraska football parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. The news came after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern as a 23.5-point home favorite. Mickey Joseph will serve as the team's head coach for the rest of the season. Kevin Sjuts of KOLN showed footage...
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0