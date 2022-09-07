ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Columbus, OH
The Spun

Everyone Knows What Scott Frost's Next Coaching Job Will Be

It didn't take long for Nebraska to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment this season. And it was an even shorter amount of time for fans to speculate where he'll land next:. "O/U 3.5 Weeks before Frost is an analyst at Alabama?" asked SportsTalkATL's Jake. "Alabama Offensive Coordinator...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game

The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bronny James
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans

Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Visit#Osu
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals How Much It's Paying Scott Frost

Scott Frost is no longer the head coach at Nebraska, but he's walking away a rich man. The Huskers announced on Sunday that they've fired the former quarterback turned head coach. Frost is getting his full contract buyout, too. The Huskers will be paying all of Frost's $15 million contract...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo

It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Makes School History

With Scott Frost's ousting as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers today, Mickey Joseph takes over as the new interim head coach. And he's made some unique history in the process. According to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, Joseph makes history as the first African-American head coach in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Video Emerges Of Scott Frost Leaving Nebraska Sunday

Nebraska football parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. The news came after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern as a 23.5-point home favorite. Mickey Joseph will serve as the team's head coach for the rest of the season. Kevin Sjuts of KOLN showed footage...
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy