cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Eyes $1.8K Days Before Merge, BTC Steady Above $21K (Market Watch)

Just days ahead of the much-anticipated Merge event, ETH is close to breaking down the $1,800 barrier. After the recent volatility, bitcoin seems calmer today but still stands tall above $21,000. Tezos is among the best performers from the mid-cap alts, while Ethereum continues to march towards $1,800 ahead of...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Jumps to 3-Week Highs Above $22K (Market Watch)

The bitcoin dominance metric has increased by 2% in the past few days as BTC jumped to a multi-week high. Bitcoin went on a roll in the past 24 hours by surging past $22,000 for the first time since mid-August. Most alternative coins are quite calmer now, with some notable...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Rallies into the Weekend as MicroStrategy May Raise $500M to Buy BTC

Even without Michael Saylor as CEO, MicroStrategy seems determined to continue purchasing BTC. The largest corporate bitcoin holder has filed a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will essentially allow it to purchase more BTC for up to $500 million. The news comes as the cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Tests $22K But Worrying Signs Start Flashing (BTC Price Analysis)

The Bitcoin market is often full of surprises and last week was no exception. Bearish sentiment was dominant, and the cryptocurrency seemed to be days away from creating a new lower low. However, a significant price rally has changed the view from a technical aspect. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
cryptopotato.com

Algorand Foundation Confirms $35M Exposure to Crypto Lender Hodlnaut

Algorand Foundation is the latest to board the crypto contagion list. The non-profit organization behind the development of the Algorand blockchain infrastructure – Algorand Foundation – has confirmed a $35 million USDC exposure to Hodlnaut. Additionally, it said it is pursuing all legal remedies to maximize asset recovery...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

This Is How Marathon Digital Performed in August

The US-based crypto miner Marathon Digital mined 184 BTC in August and energized 25,000 of its previously installed devices. The Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency miner – Marathon Digital Holdings – steadily improved its bitcoin production levels in August, mining 184 BTC. It also successfully energized 25,000 of its previously installed miners.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Merge Could Spell Trouble for Distressed Crypto Lender Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is worried about liquidations that could spark from big price swings after the Merge. Ethereum’s pending transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can trigger new risks for the troubled crypto lender – Hodlnaut. The Singapore-based company was one of several firms in the crypto industry that...
MARKETS
Reuters

Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global research showed.
TRAFFIC

