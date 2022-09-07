Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Eyes $1.8K Days Before Merge, BTC Steady Above $21K (Market Watch)
Just days ahead of the much-anticipated Merge event, ETH is close to breaking down the $1,800 barrier. After the recent volatility, bitcoin seems calmer today but still stands tall above $21,000. Tezos is among the best performers from the mid-cap alts, while Ethereum continues to march towards $1,800 ahead of...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Jumps to 3-Week Highs Above $22K (Market Watch)
The bitcoin dominance metric has increased by 2% in the past few days as BTC jumped to a multi-week high. Bitcoin went on a roll in the past 24 hours by surging past $22,000 for the first time since mid-August. Most alternative coins are quite calmer now, with some notable...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Rallies into the Weekend as MicroStrategy May Raise $500M to Buy BTC
Even without Michael Saylor as CEO, MicroStrategy seems determined to continue purchasing BTC. The largest corporate bitcoin holder has filed a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will essentially allow it to purchase more BTC for up to $500 million. The news comes as the cryptocurrency...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Tests $22K But Worrying Signs Start Flashing (BTC Price Analysis)
The Bitcoin market is often full of surprises and last week was no exception. Bearish sentiment was dominant, and the cryptocurrency seemed to be days away from creating a new lower low. However, a significant price rally has changed the view from a technical aspect. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Algorand Foundation Confirms $35M Exposure to Crypto Lender Hodlnaut
Algorand Foundation is the latest to board the crypto contagion list. The non-profit organization behind the development of the Algorand blockchain infrastructure – Algorand Foundation – has confirmed a $35 million USDC exposure to Hodlnaut. Additionally, it said it is pursuing all legal remedies to maximize asset recovery...
cryptopotato.com
This Is How Marathon Digital Performed in August
The US-based crypto miner Marathon Digital mined 184 BTC in August and energized 25,000 of its previously installed devices. The Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency miner – Marathon Digital Holdings – steadily improved its bitcoin production levels in August, mining 184 BTC. It also successfully energized 25,000 of its previously installed miners.
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
These supercharged income stocks average a 10.66% yield, which means an initial investment of $22,515, split equally, would generate $200/month in dividend income.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Merge Could Spell Trouble for Distressed Crypto Lender Hodlnaut
Hodlnaut is worried about liquidations that could spark from big price swings after the Merge. Ethereum’s pending transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can trigger new risks for the troubled crypto lender – Hodlnaut. The Singapore-based company was one of several firms in the crypto industry that...
Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global research showed.
Comments / 0