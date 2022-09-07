Read full article on original website
Mee Memorial employee turns heads as ‘trashionista’
KING CITY — When someone refers to Consuelo “Connie” Hernandez as a “trashionista,” it’s not intended as an insult. In fact, the longtime scheduling supervisor for Mee Memorial Healthcare System considers it the ultimate compliment. Whether it’s creating a flowy gown made of Covid...
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Sept. 7, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:54 a.m. Assault on 12th St. 1:05 p.m. Damaged property on Apple Av. 4:34 p.m. Assault on Alves Ln. 9:06 a.m. Fight at school on S El Camino Real. 9:23 a.m. Vandalism on 6th St. 10:55 a.m. Damaged property on Apple...
Sun Street Centers hosts symposium to discuss rising overdoses
SALINAS VALLEY — More than 200 community members attended last month’s Overdose Awareness Symposium 2022, hosted by Sun Street Centers to bring attention to the uptick in drug-related overdoses. Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez was master of ceremonies for the countywide event, held Aug. 31 at the Salinas...
