Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”

Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Phoenix Announce New Album Alpha Zulu, Share New Song With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig: Listen

Phoenix have announced their first album in five years. Alpha Zulu is due out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote. The follow-up to 2017’s Ti Amo was self-produced by Phoenix and recorded in Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which is located in the Palais du Louvre. Today, the band have released Alpha Zulu’s latest single “Tonight,” which is a duet with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. Phoenix have also shared an Oscar Boyson-directed visual for the song. Watch it below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Ezra Koenig
Thomas Mars
‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist

My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
Listen to Pixies’ New Song “Dregs of the Wine”

Pixies have released a new single from their forthcoming album Doggerel. It’s called “Dregs of the Wine” and it is the first Pixies track co-written by guitarist Joey Santiago. Check it out below. “I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing,” Santiago said...
Dimensional Bleed

Over the past decade of heavy shoegaze music, Holy Fawn have enjoyed a uniquely organic success story. The Arizona four-piece broke out with their 2018 debut, Death Spells, which they self-released online before it garnered re-releases from British punk/metal label Holy Roar and New York indie/emo mainstay Triple Crown. They’ve since found fans in post-hardcore-turned-prog mainstays Thrice, Swedish metal giants Cult of Luna, and perhaps most crucially, blackgaze icons Deafheaven, all of whom have invited Holy Fawn on tour. For modern fans of shoegaze, blackgaze, or post-metal, Holy Fawn have become the ultimate “recommended if you like” band. They’re the people’s champs.
White Girl Wasted

As debut albums go, White Girl Wasted has a particularly auspicious origin story. Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label owner the Purist (Lawrence Lord) and London-via-Birmingham rapper-producer Sonnyjim (Sonny Sathi) had just spent the second weekend of September 2018 completely off their heads at Croatia’s Outlook Festival. Returning home after four days of debauchery in a 19th-century fort, they hit the studio and came up with a doozy of a beat: an airy lo-fi flute sample gliding gently over smooth blaxploitation funk. Sonnyjim laid a verse and nailed it in one take. They thought it sounded like an MF Doom joint, so they sent it over on a whim. Doom responded with a full verse, so they popped a bottle of champagne and sent it to Jay Electronica. In came another verse. By the time Doom got back in touch to licence the track for an Adult Swim compilation, they figured they were sitting on gold. So they kept the track and got to work channelling their creative chemistry into a full-length album.
The Vince Staples Show Announced at Netflix

Vince Staples will star in a new scripted comedy series for Netflix, Deadline and Variety report. The Vince Staples Show is a fictional TV series loosely inspired Staples’ upbringing in Long Beach, California, and is altogether separate from the web series of the same name that he launched in August 2019. The new series is co-executive produced by Staples alongside writer, director, and actor Kenya Barris (Black-ish, #blackAF, Entergalactic), along with Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Barris will also act in the series.
Listen to Mari Montana’s “Super Star”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Mari Montana has a voice so booming and commanding that if he were born 25 years earlier he could have been doing voiceover narrations on ’90s Black gangster flicks. The West Palm Beach, Florida spitter cruises over the funk groove of “Super Star” with the presence of a cold-blooded mafia boss. His rhymes feature evocative threats, money-chasing fantasies, and paranoia, all of which feel so alive because of his storyteller instincts, and small touches that add color: “I’m gon’ get rich regardless but I’m tryna’ go legit/Feel like the biggest target, the fuckin’ feds on our dick,” he raps, while a police siren blares in the distance. You can’t tell me Menace II Society wouldn’t have been a smidge better if Mari Montana were the narrator instead.
