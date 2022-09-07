Read full article on original website
Related
WTAX
New leader settles in with city
She is Mayor Jim Langfelder’s choice to lead Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development … following a four-decade career in banking. So how does a career in banking prepare Wooden to be director of economic development?. “It kinds of brings a different flavor to the whole...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
newschannel20.com
Lights Out: University of Illinois students volunteer to turn off campus lights
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Students at the University of Illinois can volunteer to shut off-campus building lights for the weekend through the Illini Lights Out (ILO) program. This will help save campus energy and money and reduce carbon emissions. Students can volunteer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Rescinds Ambulance Standard Of Care Ordinance –
The Shelby County Board voted to rescind the “Ambulance Standard of Care” ordinance that was adopted during last month’s meeting. We covered its passage and explained all the reasons it needed to be rescinded in articles here and here. We were pleased to see the number of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
wlds.com
Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks
A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
Retired Chatham K9 gets new wheels
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)- A retired police K9 received a new set of wheels to help her mobility. According to a post on the Chatham Police Department’s Facebook page, Bella served at the department for seven years before retired in 2017. Her former partner, CPD officer James Richards, also retired from the force in 2020. According […]
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
wlds.com
Auburn Man Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
An Auburn man has pled guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department said in a press release late yesterday that 44 year old Shane Jason...
Springfield area man pleads guilty to attacking U.S. Capitol guard, member of media
Shane Woods, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
newschannel20.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U of I police arrest robbery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– University of Illinois Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery earlier this week. On Monday, U of I Police reported a bicyclist punched a pedestrian and took his phone near the intersection of Springfield and Wright Streets. Campus surveillance cameras captured the bicyclist. According to a news release, officers […]
foxillinois.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
wlds.com
ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104
The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
Comments / 0