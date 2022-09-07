Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend. Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple vehicles impounded and arrests made in sideshow crackdown effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 30 vehicles were impounded and five arrests were made in an sideshow crackdown effort in the Sacramento area this weekend. Aerial footage released Monday by the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations showed sideshows across the area and police catching up to suspected participants afterward. The impounded vehicles and arrests were […]
DUI suspect arrested after early morning crash in Davis
DAVIS – A DUI suspect has been arrested after an early morning crash in Davis over the weekend that left their car pretty much totaled. Davis police say, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection near W. Covell Boulevard and Denali Drive to investigate a single-car crash. At the scene, officers found a sedan in the middle of the road with significant damage. Debris was also all over the roadway.Investigators believe the sedan was heading west on W. Covell when the driver drifted to the left and then sideswiped a tree. The impact caused the car to overturn at least once before it landed back on its wheels. Officers had the 21-year-old driver, who was otherwise uninjured, do a field sobriety test. The driver was then arrested. Police say, thankfully, no one else was hurt in the incident. With UC Davis starting classes again next week, Davis police say they've seen an increasing number of vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians on the road.
Deadly Saturday night shooting at Stockton motel marks city's 40th homicide case in 2022
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman in a deadly Saturday shooting that marked the city's 40th homicide case so far in 2022. At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Delta Shores customers want more security after attempted catalytic converter theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif — South Sacramento resident Aimee Widder Wright says she's been a shopper at the Delta Shore shopping center since it opened in Sept. 2017. But after photos reportedly showing an attempted catalytic converter theft in a parking lot at the shopping center recently went viral, Wright says she now has second thoughts about the security.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vallejo Police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and […]
Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police
ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect arrested after stolen car chase ends at Valley Hi Country Club
Some bad decisions by a suspected car thief led to a police chase and an eventual arrest with the help of a police K9 taking a “bite out of crime”. According to the Elk Grove Police Department’s description of the events on their Facebook page, the suspect was driving a stolen car southbound on Franklin Blvd. Stealing a car was the first bad decision.
51-year-old man killed in Saturday evening shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON — There is no suspect information in a fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Stockton at a motel Saturday evening.Just after 5:30 p.m., Stockton Police responded to the motel in the 1300 block of South Wilson Way where they located the man inside a motel room who had been shot.The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
Authorities seek assistance by the public in search for 72-year-old Roseville woman possibly taken against her will
Investigators with The Roseville Police Department and multiple agencies in the region are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate Carmen Rios a 72-year-old resident who reportedly may have been taken against her will. According to Police, Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against...
Sacramento police release footage of woman killed in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police released body-worn camera videos Friday from three officers involved in the shooting death of a woman Aug. 27 in the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard. In the videos Sacramento police say they edit to protect the identities of those involved, the woman is...
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
KCRA.com
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck by SUV on I-80, 1 airlifted to hospital
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when they were struck by a reported DUI driver in Northern California early Sunday morning, authorities said. The two officers were on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 just east of American Canyon Road north of Vallejo during...
crimevoice.com
Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs
All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
Riverbank High sees short lockdown after graffiti found in bathroom
RIVERBANK – A written threat prompted Riverbank High School to go on lockdown on Monday morning. Riverbank police say officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. to investigate some graffiti that was left on a bathroom wall. Exactly what was written is unclear, but authorities did place the school on a temporary lockdown as a result. School staff and law enforcement did a security sweep of the school. However, police note that nothing out of the ordinary was found. According to the school district, the investigation found that there was no viable threat to Riverbank High. The lockdown was lifted just before noon on Monday.
Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
KCRA.com
Roseville PD search for at-risk 72-year-old woman possibly taken by nephew
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk 72-year-old woman they believe could have been taken against her will by her nephew. Police said 72-year-old Carmen Rios, of Roseville, was "possibly taken against her will" by 39-year-old Michael Calderon, her...
Comments / 3