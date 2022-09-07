ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
VALLEJO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
LINDA, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend.  Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Multiple vehicles impounded and arrests made in sideshow crackdown effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 30 vehicles were impounded and five arrests were made in an sideshow crackdown effort in the Sacramento area this weekend. Aerial footage released Monday by the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations showed sideshows across the area and police catching up to suspected participants afterward. The impounded vehicles and arrests were […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after early morning crash in Davis

DAVIS – A DUI suspect has been arrested after an early morning crash in Davis over the weekend that left their car pretty much totaled. Davis police say, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection near W. Covell Boulevard and Denali Drive to investigate a single-car crash. At the scene, officers found a sedan in the middle of the road with significant damage. Debris was also all over the roadway.Investigators believe the sedan was heading west on W. Covell when the driver drifted to the left and then sideswiped a tree. The impact caused the car to overturn at least once before it landed back on its wheels. Officers had the 21-year-old driver, who was otherwise uninjured, do a field sobriety test. The driver was then arrested. Police say, thankfully, no one else was hurt in the incident. With UC Davis starting classes again next week, Davis police say they've seen an increasing number of vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians on the road.  
DAVIS, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo Police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect arrested after stolen car chase ends at Valley Hi Country Club

Some bad decisions by a suspected car thief led to a police chase and an eventual arrest with the help of a police K9 taking a “bite out of crime”. According to the Elk Grove Police Department’s description of the events on their Facebook page, the suspect was driving a stolen car southbound on Franklin Blvd. Stealing a car was the first bad decision.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

51-year-old man killed in Saturday evening shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON — There is no suspect information in a fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Stockton at a motel Saturday evening.Just after 5:30 p.m., Stockton Police responded to the motel in the 1300 block of South Wilson Way where they located the man inside a motel room who had been shot.The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.At this time, there is no motive or releasable suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs

All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Riverbank High sees short lockdown after graffiti found in bathroom

RIVERBANK – A written threat prompted Riverbank High School to go on lockdown on Monday morning. Riverbank police say officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. to investigate some graffiti that was left on a bathroom wall. Exactly what was written is unclear, but authorities did place the school on a temporary lockdown as a result. School staff and law enforcement did a security sweep of the school. However, police note that nothing out of the ordinary was found. According to the school district, the investigation found that there was no viable threat to Riverbank High. The lockdown was lifted just before noon on Monday.
RIVERBANK, CA
FOX40

Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
KCRA.com

Roseville PD search for at-risk 72-year-old woman possibly taken by nephew

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk 72-year-old woman they believe could have been taken against her will by her nephew. Police said 72-year-old Carmen Rios, of Roseville, was "possibly taken against her will" by 39-year-old Michael Calderon, her...
ROSEVILLE, CA

