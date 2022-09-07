Blackfeet Law Enforcement report missing 85-year-old man found and ‘in good spirits’

Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sues sheriff's office, alleging excessive force during 2019 arrest
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell man is suing the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, claiming deputies injured him during an arrest in 2019. Attorneys for Tanner White filed the suit in August against the county, Sgt. Sam Cox and up to 10 unnamed sheriff's deputies. It...
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
