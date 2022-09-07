Read full article on original website
WIFR
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
WIFR
School board in Alaska bans trans students from using bathroom of gender they identify with
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska voted to suspend a policy that previously allowed transgender students to use the gendered bathroom which corresponded to the gender they identified with. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board’s vote was 5-1, KTUU reports. The lone member of...
WIFR
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford. Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.
WIFR
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick Gibert...
WIFR
Soggy Sunday on tap with heavy rain and cooler temperatures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s weather was pretty unbeatable with high temperatures near or just above 80° and sunshine. However, clouds are on the rise with an approaching cold front that brings some heavy rain with it for Sunday and parts of Monday. Behind the slow-moving cold front,...
