Greenway Institute awarded $1.2 million grant for Center for Equity and Sustainability in Engineering

Vermont business leaders: The right to choose is a moral and economic imperative
We have a chance to create lasting change here in Vermont and inspire change elsewhere by becoming the first in the nation to constitutionally ensure reproductive health care access.
4 days left! Support reporting that reflects your community
Our goal is to raise $50,000 in ten days toward more regional coverage in Vermont. We only have four days left to do it. Will you join us?
As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
"The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless," Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday.
Help VTDigger sustain and expand regional coverage for Vermont
Your support helps strengthen our communities through local journalism.
Becca Dill: Moving to Vermont
Recent legislation in Vermont has placed climate goals into statute, provided opportunities for regional and municipal planners to influence energy siting, and established environmental justice as a statewide priority.
All gifts matched dollar for dollar today!
Double your impact today and support VTDigger's nonprofit journalism during our Fall Member Drive.
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation.
PHOTOS: Vermont Air National Guard open house showcases choppers, guns, planes on 9/11
Free and open to the public, the event showcased various of military static displays, demonstrations, performances as well as a job fair at the South Burlington base.
