Read full article on original website
Related
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
A historically bad year for Wall Street is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to pounce. These four fast-paced companies have sustained competitive advantages that set them apart from their peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for a Market Rebound
The market is enjoying a nice bounce as the S&P 500 closed the last week above the 4,000 level. Next week will certainly prove to be important with a very...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)
Brookfield Infrastructure ranks as a global-infrastructure leader. The stock is relatively low risk, thanks to Brookfield Infrastructure's recurring revenue, diversification, and financial stability. Brookfield Infrastructure also offers an attractive distribution. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
The stock market is poised for a swift 20% sell-off by mid-October with recession increasingly likely, Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says
The bear market in stocks is intact and the S&P 500 is poised to plunge 20% by mid-October, according to Guggenheim's Scott Minerd. Minerd said a combination of poor seasonals and overvaluations bode poorly for stock prices in the short-term. Elevated inflation and poor productivity suggest the economy has already...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
Scott Minerd Sees Another 20% Downside For Market By Mid-October — Warns Of More Pain
The recovery seen after the mid-June lows led analysts and investors into believing that the market may have bottomed. It was not to be, though. What Happened: Following a nice rebound that lasted until mid-August, the market has hit another rough patch amid interest rate worries. An analyst now anticipates...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks
Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle industry isn't its only big opportunity in the coming years. Roku is a leading streaming platform, and Cathie Wood has been actively buying more shares this year. Zoom stock currently trades at its cheapest valuation since going public. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?
DocuSign’s latest quarterly numbers beat analysts' estimates. Its fiscal third quarter and full-year guidance also met the Wall Street consensus. However, growth is still decelerating, net retention rates are sliding, and the stock isn't that cheap relative to its cloud-based peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0