The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure

This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)

Brookfield Infrastructure ranks as a global-infrastructure leader. The stock is relatively low risk, thanks to Brookfield Infrastructure's recurring revenue, diversification, and financial stability. Brookfield Infrastructure also offers an attractive distribution. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle industry isn't its only big opportunity in the coming years. Roku is a leading streaming platform, and Cathie Wood has been actively buying more shares this year. Zoom stock currently trades at its cheapest valuation since going public. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

DocuSign’s latest quarterly numbers beat analysts' estimates. Its fiscal third quarter and full-year guidance also met the Wall Street consensus. However, growth is still decelerating, net retention rates are sliding, and the stock isn't that cheap relative to its cloud-based peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
