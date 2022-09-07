Read full article on original website
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
National Moonshine Brand Investing BIG in Their Grand Rapids Roots
We love when national businesses and brands invest in the area where they were started. That is exactly what Sip Shine is doing in the Grand Rapids area. Founded in 2019, the Grand Rapids-located moonshine brand, Sip Shine is expanding its presence and reach in West Michigan. Sip Shine will...
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys
Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
Mystery of Mastodon Bones Found in Kent Co Closer to Being Solved
Mastodon bones were found recently in Kent County and researchers have discovered more about the mystery of the animal. It is easy to confuse a mastodon, elephant, or woolly mammoth when you find a couple of big bones in a hole in the ground. To better explain the difference, in...
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
The Bulbs For Next Year’s Tulip Time Are On Their Way To West Michigan
Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face. And while...
What is ArtPrize? What You Need to Know Before the Artist Competition Takes Grand Rapids By Storm
The beloved art event is set to start this weekend, September 15th until October 2nd, 2022. According to The Art Newspaper, ArtPrize brings in over 500,000 visitors and is the world's most attended public art event. What is ArtPrize?. ArtPrize is. "an open, independently organized international art competition which takes...
Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?
After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors
The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
Wishbone House Cat Shelter & Thrift Store May Have To Close
A West Michigan cat rescue is in imminent danger of closing down after over a decade of serving the community. But it wants to reach out to the community before shutting its doors for good. Is Wishbone Pet Rescue Closing in Douglas?. The Wishbone House in Douglas announced on social...
See Big Ol Balloons at Wayland BalloonFest
The Wayland BalloonFest is coming back for the second year. This Friday and Saturday, the final hot air balloon festival is taking over West Michigan. "We are back! In 2021, we held our first Hot Air Balloonfest and it was an amazing success, with over 4,000 and 10+ hot air balloons in attendance!"
Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect
The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment. Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.
Fulton Street Market Is Hosting A Spooky Halloween Themed Market For One Day
I'm going to admit something here: I'm obsessed with Halloween. Give me every spooky spider, bat and cobweb because I live for the entire month of October. In fact, I spend half of the year planning my costume so that I don't ender up with the same boring "look in a bag" that everyone else has.
